A steady stream of snowfall has been trickling into our area since mid-February, and the weight is piling up. Skiing and riding conditions have been fantastic, but the weak layers in our snowpack are struggling to carry this additional load. A stronger pulse of moisture last weekend pushed the snowpack to its breaking point, producing a significant natural avalanche cycle. A spate of human-triggered avalanches during and after this storm resulted in some close calls, though no serious accidents have been reported.
So, what’s going on with the snowpack and why are there so many avalanches visible in the mountains above the Wood River Valley? Right now, we are deal-ing with what are known as persistent slab avalanches. The weak layers involved in these types of slides tend to behave in unpredictable ways and to stick around for a long time.
An extended period of cold temperatures combined with alternating droughts and minor storms dominated the weather in January and early February. This weath-er produced widespread weak layers at the surface of the snowpack. Weak stacks of facets that resemble early-season weak layers can be found on shaded slopes, while facets paired with crusts found on slopes that face the sun. These layers started to be buried in mid-February when consistent snowfall returned to the region, planting the seed for our persistent slab prob-lem.
We’ve recorded snowfall on 16 of the last 18 days. As this snow piles up, the slab on top of the layers of weak snow grows thicker and thicker, marking the bud-ding of our persistent slab problem. Intense snowfall rates, additional loading from the wind, and plenty of triggers roaming the hills (you and me!) have allowed the persistent problem to bloom. Unfortunately, it bears a dangerous fruit, and one we will be stuck with for some time. As I write this on Wednesday morning, we are staring down the barrel of an impressive atmo-spheric river scheduled for Friday. If this arrives as forecast, it is likely to be the most intense storm we’ve had since December. I’m seeing a warm, wet and windy event, with a possibility for some low-elevation rain at the end. Yuck! Accumulating snowfall will be measured in feet, and you’ll need more than two hands to count the large natural avalanches that occur.
If this storm pans out, you can expect to see some very dangerous avalanche conditions, from the tops of the mountains all the way down to the valley floors. Enjoy the gift of new snow, but don’t let the wide-spread weak layers in the snowpack out of your brain. Check the forecast before you head out into the hills for the latest information, we post a new one every morning.
