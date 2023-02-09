This week brought a return of snowfall to our entire forecast area—we’ll take it. Two minor storms brought a total of 8-12” of snow to our northern and western mountains (Banner Summit area, Sawtooths, and Western Smokys). The Galena Summit area picked up 4-6” while our southern mountains (Soldiers and the mountains above the Wood River Valley) squeezed out 1-3”. Moderate to strong winds blowing from a variety of directions accompanied this snowfall.
This much-appreciated refresh delivered some excellent skiing and riding conditions, as well as a return of new snow avalanche problems. Small, loose snow avalanches (sluffs) occurred during and after the storms, and the combination of new snow and wind helped to build rounds of wind slabs in exposed terrain. Ongoing winds through the end of the week continued to push around this new snow and build small wind slabs.
Unfortunately, this new snow fell on a snowpack with several buried weak layers that continue to be worrisome. In areas with deeper snowpacks, we are mostly concerned with weak layers in the upper few feet of the ‘pack. Where the snowpack has remained shallow, we continue to be worried about weak snow near the ground in addition to these upper weak layers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In