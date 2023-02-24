Small storms over the past week combined to release a handful of large, naturally occurring avalanches, and skiers and riders triggered avalanches in areas exposed to the wind. After mild weather this weekend, a series of storms will impact our region into the middle of next week. Steering clear of obvious drifts and slabs remains the most effective way to stay out of trouble.
If this storm arrives as forecast, triggering large avalanches may also be possible in terrain that’s relatively sheltered from the wind. We’re entering a period when avalanche conditions are likely to be particularly dynamic as warm sun punctuates the lulls between spring storms. Be sure to check the Daily Avalanche Forecast for the latest!
With storms on the doorstep and spring riding just around the corner, what better time to brush up on your avalanche knowledge and rescue skills? Avalanche Awareness Week, brought to you by the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, kicks off on Saturday with a community beacon practice on Baldy.
