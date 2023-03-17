Large storms pummeled the Wood River Valley last week. Ten homes were impacted by avalanches around the Wood River Valley, including two on Warm Springs Road, two in Lake Creek, two at the base of Dollar Mountain, and four west of Hailey. Avalanches blocked and diverted the Big Wood River, causing it to jump its banks. Avalanches blocked and closed Warm Springs Road as well as state Highway 75.
On Friday, March 10, all roads leaving the Wood River Valley were closed except for Highway 75 headed south to Shoshone. The avalanche activity in and around the Wood River Valley was truly historic. There were hundreds of avalanches to be seen from the valley floor. We’re still sorting through photos to catalog these incredible events. Check the ‘Observations’ tab on our website to see the growing list.
On Sunday, March 12, during a break between the avalanche cycles, a snowmobiler was tragically killed in an avalanche. The group was riding in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The victim was caught and carried while ascending a slope. They were buried over three feet deep.
