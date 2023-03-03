The early winter is notorious for forming a thick layer of sugary snow near the base of the snowpack. But as the season progresses, warm, sunny days and cold, clear nights readily form weak, faceted snow at the top of the snowpack, often sandwiched between frozen crust layers on sunny slopes.
On colder slopes, the faceted snow surfaces are often referred to as recycled powder. This is just what happened during dry weather in the first half of February.
Sometimes weak layers are loaded by a large storm, leading to an obvious spike in avalanche danger. Occasionally the loading is more insidi-ous, with smaller storms slowly adding weight until a tipping point is reached. Knowing when the camel’s back will break is the tough part. With each small loading event, we watch for the “canaries in the coal mine”—indications that the snowpack is reaching its breaking point.
During the second half of February, early indi-cators of worsening conditions—such as natural and triggered avalanches—occurred on slopes that received additional loading from windblown snow. But with the storms earlier this past week, we’ve finally begun to see natural and triggered slides on wind-sheltered slopes. In other words, a problem that’s been limited to wind-loaded areas has blossomed into a more widespread one that encompasses both wind-exposed slopes as well as sheltered terrain.
The transition in conditions requires a shift in mindset. Conditions over the past month have been relatively stable, but now we need to take a big step back. This can be challenging as spring approaches and folks often expect a more stable snowpack. But if you look back over the past 20 years, our area has experienced seven avalanche deaths in March and April.
So, by all means, get out there and enjoy the great powder conditions! Just remember that conditions are more dangerous than they have been and take a conservative mindset.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In