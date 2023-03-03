Sawtooth Avalanche Weekend Update

Sawtooth Avalanche Forecast

The early winter is notorious for forming a thick layer of sugary snow near the base of the snowpack. But as the season progresses, warm, sunny days and cold, clear nights readily form weak, faceted snow at the top of the snowpack, often sandwiched between frozen crust layers on sunny slopes.

On colder slopes, the faceted snow surfaces are often referred to as recycled powder. This is just what happened during dry weather in the first half of February.

Sometimes weak layers are loaded by a large storm, leading to an obvious spike in avalanche danger. Occasionally the loading is more insidi-ous, with smaller storms slowly adding weight until a tipping point is reached. Knowing when the camel’s back will break is the tough part. With each small loading event, we watch for the “canaries in the coal mine”—indications that the snowpack is reaching its breaking point.

