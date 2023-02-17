While we have been patiently waiting for the next “big dump,” the avalanche danger has gradually decreased. Triggering avalanches large enough to bury people is unlikely, but you can still find trouble in the mountains. Understanding that you can trigger small avalanches during times of Low avalanche danger is essential. When the danger is Low, safely traveling in more complex avalanche terrain becomes possible. But complex terrain often comes with higher consequences, even in the event of a small avalanche. Slopes with terrain traps—cliffs, gullies, trees, creeks, etc.—can increase burial depths or cause traumatic injuries. Terrain traps increase the consequences of getting caught in an avalanche. Consider the repercussions of a small avalanche picking up speed and pushing you through a forest or into a river. Yuck! Triggering a small wind-drift or loose-snow avalanche (sluff) can cause debris to pile up if it has nowhere to go. Instead of choosing slopes with terrain traps, look for terrain with clean runouts. Slopes that gradually fan out into open terrain free of rocks and trees reduces the risk of injury or deeper burials. Terrain management is an excellent skill to help you grow old playing in the mountains. Next week’s weather forecast looks promising for all the local snow lovers. When the proverbial faucet turns on again, be ready to dial back your terrain choices. Check the avalanche forecast each day to stay updated, and please tell us what you are seeing. Have a fun, safe holiday weekend!(tncms-asset)ae88d5a8-6e66-11ec-8713-cf8303142181[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)85e6aac6-6e66-11ec-9679-fb49bcc2af2b[1](/tncms-asset)

