This is the winter that just won't quit. We turned the calendar to April this week, but if you've been out in the mountains it probably felt squarely like winter. Temperatures have been cold and we recorded snowfall nearly every day in March. The snowpack is at roughly 150% of average across the area. We're dealing with a midwinter snowpack and midwinter avalanche problems.
An intense storm last weekend brought high avalanche danger and another round of natural avalanche activity to our forecast area. A very large avalanche was remotely triggered by riders in the mountains above Smiley Creek before this storm, and I remotely triggered a large avalanche near Banner Summit in the days following the storm. Snowfall and cold temperatures continued through the first half of the week before a clearing and warming trend set in for the second half.
I'm writing this on Wednesday morning with a good bit of uncertainty on what this weekend's weather will bring. I can tell you with certainty that the persistent weak layers in the snowpack will still be there and will still be driving your terrain selection. These types of weak layers produce avalanches that can be triggered from long distances away (remote triggering) and can break much wider than you expect. Persistent slabs behave in unusual ways that can surprise even very experienced backcountry travelers. If temperatures end up as warm as currently forecast we will further complicate this picture by introducing a number of wet snow avalanche problems. There is a lot of dry snow out there that may be melting and shedding off the mountains in the coming days. If temperatures get warm for long we will be pushing meltwater down into the snowpack, introducing the potential for wet slab avalanches. Yuck.
