Recent small storms, dry weather, and wind events have produced variable and divergent conditions across our region. This makes our jobs as forecasters difficult. But enough about me, let’s talk about YOU! If you recreate in multiple portions of our forecast area, there is more for you to keep track of too. Here's a rundown of how things vary across the forecast area, from north to south:
In the Sawtooths and western Smokys and Banner Summit zones, the primary player is a layer of surface hoar that was buried in early January. This weak layer produced a number of avalanches as recently as last weekend. This surface hoar can be found beneath a stout 1.5-2-foot slab on slopes that face the northern half of the compass.
The Galena Summit and eastern mountains zone has a more complex snowpack with multiple layers of concern. The surface hoar mentioned above is buried 1-1.5 feet deep. While it seems less concerning than in our northern zones, the older, deeply buried weak layers are more worrisome. With a shallower snowpack than further north and west, there are more areas where these weak layers are closer to the surface and can be impacted by the weight of a skier or rider.
