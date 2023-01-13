The snow just keeps coming to our neck of the world, and you won’t catch us complaining! As of Wednesday, Jan. 11, our forecast area has received measurable snowfall on five of the past six days. A series of storms has dropped a total of 1-2-plus feet of snow over this time, mostly in 3 to 8 inch increments. This continual refresh has brought some great riding and skiing conditions to our area, as well as an increase in the complexity of the snowpack and the likelihood of triggering large avalanches.
You may have noticed that the weather has been a bit different this year. The main driver of weather in our region is the position of the jet stream. Generally, moisture from the jet is passing to our north, leaving us with clear blue skies and plenty of sunshine. For several weeks, the jet has been parked south of us, bringing impressive storms to California and the southwest. Northern California has been hit with five atmospheric river events since Christmas. Wow. Feast or famine, drought or drowning.
While California bears the brunt of these storms, wet packets of air keep breaking off and moving through our region. This has been the source of the snowfall we’ve been tallying recently. During the breaks between these storm events, we have been enjoying sunny powder days in the mountains … yes, please! Unfortunately, we are also building weak layers at the surface of the snow during these sunny powder days. These layers are then buried by the next storm. Each of these weak layers is a bit different, with plenty of surface hoar, sugary facets, and crusts with facets above and below. Yuck.
