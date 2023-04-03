Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
April 4, 2023
Sun Valley Ski Education Racer Finnigan Donley got off to a good start at the U.S. Alpine National Championships, finishing fifth in the Sunday Super G before collecting U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rookie of the Year honors
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racers enjoyed their home hill advantage on Sunday, logging strong finishes in the Super G of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships.
The Greyhawk course set a challenging tone to open the races on Sun Valley's Bald Mountain: around one third of the men and one quarter of the women who started the speed event didn't finish it.
In the end, Kyle Negomir of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail took the men's crown, and HoliMont Snowsports' Tricia Mangan topped the women's podium.
Negomir, a native of Littleton, Colorado, and a member of U.S. Alpine B Team, crossed the line in 1:09.82, 0.74 seconds ahead of teammates Erik Arvidsson of Team Palisades Tahoe and .79 seconds ahead of Isaiah Nelson, the 2022 World Junior Super-G Champion and member of the Buck Hill (Minnesota) Ski Team.
SVSEF stars Jack Smith (+1.08) and Finnigan Donley (+1.76) finished fourth and fifth. Teammates Kai Subith (+3.36) and Nils Galloway (+5.12) finished 21st and 33rd, respectively.
In the afternoon session, Mangan, a two-time Olympian from Buffalo, New York, clipped Olympic teammate Keely Cashman of Team Palisades Tahoe by .19 seconds. Liv Moritz of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail claimed third, finishing .45 seconds behind.
Then came a strong local contingent, paced by Sun Valley's Haley Cutler (+1.08) in fifth and Dasha Romanov (+3.30) in 10th. SVSEF racers Paige DeHart (+4.32) and Maya Lightner (+10.85)—both 17 years old—finished 13th and 25th, respectively.
