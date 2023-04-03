23-04-06-alpine-championnships-roland-6.jpg

Sun Valley Ski Education Racer Finnigan Donley got off to a good start at the U.S. Alpine National Championships, finishing fifth in the Sunday Super G before collecting U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rookie of the Year honors

 ROLAND LANE

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racers enjoyed their home hill advantage on Sunday, logging strong finishes in the Super G of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships. 

The Greyhawk course set a challenging tone to open the races on Sun Valley's Bald Mountain: around one third of the men and one quarter of the women who started the speed event didn't finish it. 

In the end, Kyle Negomir of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail took the men's crown, and HoliMont Snowsports' Tricia Mangan topped the women's podium. 

Kyle Negomir.jpeg

Kyle Negomir set the pace on Sunday, winning the Super G by 0.74 seconds.
Jack smith.JPEG

SVSEF alumnus Jack Smith makes an acrobatic turn during Sunday's U.S. Alpine National Championship Super G. Smith finished fourth. 

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments