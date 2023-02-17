The Arkoosh Cup will take place on Monday, Feb. 20 at Rotarun Ski Hill. The event is open to all children under the age of 12.
The Cup is named for the Arkoosh family from Gooding, who in 1957 gave Rotarun a 99-year lease for $1 per year. In 1993, the property was deeded over to Blaine County, with the underlying lease from the Arkoosh family intact.
“The Arkoosh Cup holds a truly special place in the history of Rotarun,” Scott McGrew, Rotarun’s executive director said. “It’s an opportunity to remember and celebrate the incredible family who made everything we do at Rotarun possible, while continuing to foster a love of ski and snowboard racing among the youth in our community.
"There’s nothing quite like seeing the excitement and healthy competitive spirit come together on Arkoosh Cup day.”
Since the mid-1960's, the Arkoosh Cup has seen winners like Picabo Street, who won the Cup in 1983 and eventually went on to become an Olympic and World Champion.
Winners from more recent years are currently racing at the FIS elite level including Paige DeHart (2017), Jessica Blackburn (2016), and Haley Cutler (2009).
Others have gone on to become SVSEF Alpine coaches, such as Sage Rheinschild (2012), Haley Cutler (2009), KJ Savaria (2008), Charlotte Gourlay (1999), and Amanda Stelling and Connor Farrow (2007).
The Arkoosh Cup will be awarded to the winning female and male of the U10 category. Award categories for the event are U12, U10, U8, and Snowboard.
Online registration is open at Rotarun.org through Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:00 p.m. The registration fee is $20. There is no race day registration. Results will be provided following the conclusion of the event.
EVENT SCHEDULE for Monday, Feb. 20
8:00 a.m. Lift open to Coaches and Staff
8:00 a.m. Check-in / Bib & Lift Ticket pick-up
8:30 a.m. Lift open to U12 & U10 Racers only
8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. Inspection
11:30 a.m. Lift open to U8 and Snowboard Racers only
11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. Inspection
