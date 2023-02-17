Rotarun 2022 Arkoosh Cup_by Heather Foster_2022-02-20 23.05.47 (1)@

The starting gate at the 2022 Arkoosh Cup

 Photo courtesy Heather Foster

The Arkoosh Cup will take place on Monday, Feb. 20 at Rotarun Ski Hill. The event is open to all children under the age of 12.

The Cup is named for the Arkoosh family from Gooding, who in 1957 gave Rotarun a 99-year lease for $1 per year. In 1993, the property was deeded over to Blaine County, with the underlying lease from the Arkoosh family intact.

“The Arkoosh Cup holds a truly special place in the history of Rotarun,” Scott McGrew, Rotarun’s executive director said. “It’s an opportunity to remember and celebrate the incredible family who made everything we do at Rotarun possible, while continuing to foster a love of ski and snowboard racing among the youth in our community.

