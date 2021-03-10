A total of 28 Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Devo and Prep Nordic skiers traveled to Jackson Hole over the weekend to compete in the IYC Western Youth Championships.
Sven Halvorsen led the SVSEF U14 boys in each event. His best finish was on Sunday when he took fifth in the 3-kilometer NordicX with a time of 26.47 seconds.
He also placed 11th in the 3k skate race with 8 minutes, 37.37 seconds.
On Saturday, Halvorsen finished seventh in the 3k classic race with 9:50.87.
Sarah Leidecker was the top U14 girl for SVSEF for each day, with a top personal result of 19th in the classic race with 11:52.15.
Leidecker also finished 29th (10:05.72) in the 3k skate, and 33rd (34.52) in the NordicX.
“Our weekend, for me, was highlighted by the smiles on the faces of our racers, their positivity, support of each other and general excitement for the weekend,” SVSEF Cross-Country Assistant Program Director Kelly Yeates said in a statement. “This was a young group of skiers, many were in competition in their first races ever, or first races of the season and they rose to the occasion, giving it their all and enjoying every minute of it.”
SVSEF’s Edyn Teitge was the top U12 boy all weekend with a solid 14th in the classic (8:34.38), 19th in the skate (7:36.40) and 11th in the NordicX (30.53).
The U12 gals also had a strong weekend.
Zoe Liberatore took seventh in Saturday’s classic race with 8:43.18.
Liberatore also took fourth in Sunday’s skate race (7:13.39) and sixth in Sunday’s NordicX (33.61).
Eavan Brown came in 12th (9:26.95) in Saturday’s classic race and then placed 11th (7:41.32) in Sunday’s skate.
Setta St. George came in 14th (9:34.31) in Saturday’s classic race.
Devo Skier Eleanor Sirek placed ninth (34.80) in the NordicX.
