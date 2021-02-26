For the second time in his celebrated career, Sun Valley local “Crazy” Karl Fostvedt was crowned King of the fourth annual King and Queen of Corbet’s competition on Saturday night.
Fostvedt won the peer-judged event at Jackson Hole’s legendary Corbet’s Couloir when he scored 9 on his second drop in the best-one-of-two format.
Salt Lake City’s Madison Blackley won the Queen of Corbet’s title and is the first female snowboarder to do so.
“This could be the climax of my ski career,” said Fostvedt, who also won in 2018, the first year the event was held. “This is a win for Ketchum, Idaho.”
Hans Mindnich took second in the men’s competition and Jake Hopfinger finished third.
On the women’s side, Audrey Hebert took second and Zoe Vernon took third.
The newly iconic event, held Thursday, Feb. 18, had 26 skiers and snowboarders.
In light of COVID-19, the 2021 event had new health and safety protocols for athletes, employees and guests, with a limited spectating area.
Results weren’t revealed until Saturday, Feb. 20, in an award-show-style ceremony with anticipation mounting through the roof.
Fostvedt’s winning run consisted of a switch-cork 900 to begin the drop. He then had a clean run through the final jump where he spun a colossal 1080 to finish.
On the finish, he back seated the landing slightly, which didn’t sit well despite the complexity of the run.
“I had a huge mix of emotions,” he said. “I didn’t do it perfectly like I had anticipated but turns out it was good enough.”
His first run was far from perfect, however. Fostvedt attempted the winning trick but went into rotation too quickly then dropped 25 feet for the crash. He then continued to tomahawk down the run.
A frustrated Fostvedt managed to channel that energy into his second run and landed it for the win.
“The best feeling is getting up there for run two and getting a chance for redemption,” Fostvedt said. “I feel like the first run was to get the nerves out. I let my subconscious calculate the airtime. On the second run, I came out with a vengeance.”
He held his patience on the second drop and set the rotation slower. The result was a majestic twisting and turning, physics-defying, near perfect run.
Leading all the way up to that first run, Fostvedt said he was so nervous that he felt sick while leaving Sun Valley for Jackson, Wyo. days before.
When he was all clicked in and ready to go moments before dropping in, a yawning Fostvedt said he got what he usually gets: a feeling of relaxation.
“I get so nervous,” he said. “It’s a psychologically insane event. Preparing yourself mentally is the hardest thing.”
In 2018, Fostvedt was crowned King. Back then, winning the event went unheard and uncelebrated. It was more of an underground, local event where nobody knew what to expect.
“It’s evolved into one of the most respected and hardcore events,” Fostvedt said. “That is one of the more technically difficult courses. In most competitions, most people land, but in [Corbet’s] most people crash.”
The competition took a turn in the second year when snowboarding icon Travis Rice won the event, solidifying its popularity and difficulty.
As an event where only 20% of the competitors land their tricks, the experience spread from folklore to legend in a short period of time.
In 2020, Parkin Costain and Veronica Paulson were crowned King and Queen of Corbet’s. This year brought Alex Hall, Aaron Blunck, Hana Beaman, Mikey Marohn and Yuki Kadono.
Fans and viewers can watch the competition for free on Red Bull TV.
Claiming the 2021 Queen’s crown, Blackley took a more stylistic approach to her winning run. While most scoring is based on how much air an athlete can get, Blackley was able to win by taking the “goat path,” a term used when an athlete doesn’t go off the top, making her the first winner—male or female—to do so.
“With the event peer-judged, people were happy to award style and flow over sheer guts and sending it,” Fostvedt said.
“Crazy” Karl is a born and raised local, born in the old Moritz Hospital in Sun Valley. Fostvedt, 30, is a Wood River High School graduate and went to the University of Utah, graduating with an Environmental Science degree.
He then came back to his old stomping grounds and became a professional skier.
“I am fortunate to have been able to grow up in such an amazing community and be surrounded by so many mentors on the ski mountain,” Fostvedt said. “I’ve had so much support throughout my career.”
He rose through the ranks of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation mogul team, but left for the freeskiing side and never turned back.
What makes Fostvedt special is his toughness and ability to recover from crashes. He claims his best skill set is knowing how to crash and getting back up.
“In [Corbet’s], that’s a skill set you want because anyone whose competing in the event has crashed,” he said.
Fostvedt is more than a thrill-seeker; he’s also a filmmaker. He owns a production company named Native Earth Productions. He has also been featured in movies from MSP Films, Poor Boyz Productions, Teton Gravity Research, Sweetgrass Productions, Toy Soldier Productions, 4bI9 Media and Good Company.
This year’s winnings totaled $10,000 for Fostvedt with second-place receiving $5,000 and third place getting $3,000. That’s for both male and female winners.
This year’s trophy is a psychedelic buffalo skull from Jackson Hole artist Matt O’Donnell and will be on display—along with Fostvedt’s 2018 trophy—at Johnny G’s Sub Shack in Ketchum.
