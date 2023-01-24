Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood_Gold Skate Sprint_Para Worlds_012423IMG_2709 copy

Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood took the gold medal in today's Skate Sprint at the 2023 Para Nordic World Championships in Osterlund, Sweden. 

 Photo courtesy of Chris Mallory

Adicoff and Wood have a silver and a gold in their first two races of the four races they will compete in at the World Championships.

"Jake was so smart to make that move," said Becky Woods, SVSEF XC Program Director. "He was patient the whole race ... His smile at the finish and on the podium said it all. Very impressive.

