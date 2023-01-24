Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood took the gold medal on Jan. 24 in the Skate Sprint at the Para Nordic World Championships in Osterlund, Sweden.
Adicoff and Wood have a silver and a gold in their first two races of the four races they will compete in at the World Championships.
"Jake was so smart to make that move," said Becky Woods, SVSEF XC Program Director. "He was patient the whole race ... His smile at the finish and on the podium said it all. Very impressive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In