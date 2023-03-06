Adicoff-Wood 2nd place 5km freestyle 030223 by Brennan Smith_IMG_6887

Jake Adicoff and Sam Wood places second in the 5km freestyle at the 2023 U.S. Para Nordic World Cup in Utah.

 Photo courtesy Brennan Smith

SVSEF XC Gold Team and U.S. Para Nordic Team member Jake Adicoff with guide Sam Wood have two silver medals around their necks at the 2023 U.S. Para Nordic World Cup at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah.

The World Cup races continue at Soldier Hollow through March 8.  

In the sprint race on March 1, Adicoff and Wood skied themselves through the heats into a second-place finish in the A final, just behind the Swedish team of Zebastian Modin with guide D. Richardsson who claimed the gold.  

