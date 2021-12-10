The Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame inducted numerous local athletes from across the athletic spectrum on Wednesday night at The Community Library in Ketchum. The organization honors the contributions of celebrated athletes and visionaries from alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ice hockey, figure skating, snowboarding and freestyle skiing.
Among the new inductees were John Weekes, Lisa-Marie Allen, the K2 Demonstration Team and Lane Monroe. Their stories will be showcased in the Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History’s Regional History Museum.
The first inductee was Sun Valley Suns originator John Weekes, who was inducted via Zoom. Weekes is known as one of the godfathers of the Sun Valley Suns. He was a player, coach and general manager. According to former Suns coach and current general manager John “Cub” Burke—who inducted Weekes—he is one of two figures that would be on the Mount Rushmore of Sun Valley Suns hockey. The other was George Gund III, a longtime patron and de facto ‘owner’ of the team who financed the team’s first rink in the mid-70s.
Weekes was a homegrown native of Ketchum and held true importance in the success of the local hockey club.
“The Suns organization would like to express their gratitude to the library staff and also the inclusion of recognizing hockey into the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame,” Burke said. “The success and longevity of the Suns doesn’t happen without John Weekes. Hockey is the reason why we came to Sun Valley, but John Weekes is why we stayed.”
Weekes went on to describe the first years of the Sun Valley Suns dating back to 1975.
“They were a ragtag bunch of guys and the team just happened,” Weekes said. “Guys came from all over the country. Some stayed and some left, but some are still here and made a complete life for themselves in the Valley. It was the right place at the right time. We were just a bunch of guys having fun.”
Up next was Lisa-Maria Allen, who was inducted for her figure skating career. Allen was presented by Shayna Moellenberg.
Allen’s combination of grace and athleticism was one of a kind. Her jumps were big and powerful, and her athletic talents were monumental.
Originally from Glendale, California, Allen was a big part of Sun Valley figure skating. In 1979, she won gold at the inaugural Skate America and is a four-time U.S. national medalist (three silver, one bronze). She also placed fifth in the 1980 Winter Olympics. After her competitive career, Allen was the assistant choreographer for the feature film “Blades of Glory.” She also made an appearance in the film.
The K2 Demonstration Team—comprising Pat Bauman, Bob Griswold, Charlie McWilliams and Jim Stelling—was also honored. The K2 Team became famous for beginning the new trend of “freestyle skiing,” which caught on quickly with its off-the-cusp style and freewheeling love of skiing. They starred in the Dick Barrymore ski movie “The Performers.”
“It was an attitude of fun and showmanship, which appealed to a younger crowd,” presenter John Demetre said.
Finally, Lane Monroe was inducted for his contributions to alpine skiing and coaching. Monroe is also in the University of Nevada Hall of Fame for football where he was a wide receiver from 1966-67. Local ski coach Michel Rudigoz presented Monroe.
After his playing days, Munroe moved to Alaska, then joined the U.S. Military, and then ended up in Sun Valley where he eventually took over the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and produced some of the all-time greats in alpine skiing such as Pete Patterson, Christin Cooper and Picabo Street. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In