With a field of 150 skiers and riders, Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey hosted the 51st Arkoosh Cup on Sunday, Feb. 14, as the athletes’ excitement countered the atmosphere of an overcast and chilly day.
The event was split into halves, with alpine girls and all snowboarders running in the morning and the alpine boys in the afternoon.
Held in dual format—two identical courses, side-by-side—the Arkoosh saw increased intensity from athletes.
This year’s running of dual-format included a novel feature of pro-tour style starting gates, donated by The Bob Beattie Ski Foundation.
The racehorse-style gates work as follows: Once athletes are in the gate, and both courses declared ready, a countdown light display to the right of the gate lights up the action.
The gates then open on “Go.”
“The start gates added a whole other element,” Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Alpine Director Will Brandenburg said. “They keep everything running smoothly and on time. There’s no confusion among the kids on when to go, depending on what we say. Plus, it gets the kids fired up. The kids are excited, and we are excited.”
While any dual-style race taps into this thrill, it’s not fully authentic without racehorse start gates.
Such is the magic, if slightly contradictory, spirit of pro-style racing: fiercely competitive and wholeheartedly playful. It was that exact energy that hung in the air on Sunday.
Conway Selznick and Fleur Brazile were this year’s overall winners of the Arkoosh Cup.
Results
Snowboard U10
Women: 1—Vivian Smith.
Men: 1—Enzo Schmillen. 2—Quin Enoch and Rylan Olson. 3—Bolden Enoch. 4—Cameron Cardella.
Snowboard Over-11
Women: 1—Callie Allen. 2—Emma Lurie. 3—Camille Armeen.
Men: 1—Charles Nelson. 2—Miles Hatzenbuehler. 3—Henry Georgiades.
Ski U8
Women: 1—Lauren Larrabee. 2—Téa Smither. 3—Arielle Ries. 4—Alta Questad. 5—Katherine Morrison.
Men: 1—Jasper Pollock. 2—Logan Steel. 3—Jack Kantor. 4—Alex Grant. 5—Jackson Hudyma.
Ski U10
Women: 1—Savannah Pringle. 2—Camille Reid. 3—Taylor Rundell. 4—Olivia Harrington. 5—Jennings Fraser.
Ski U10
Men: 1—Henry Questad. 2—Corbin Flood. 3—Cash Mintz. 4—Coen Lamb. 5—Dillon Wyman.
Ski U12
Women: 1—Fleur Brazil. 2—Sasha Preuss. 3—Elliot Leahy. 4—Skye Pringle. 5—Skylar Jensen.
Ski U12
Men: 1—Conway Selznick. 2—Sawyer Morgan. 3—Tommy Hovey. 4—Wyatt Limburg. 5—Harrison Black.
