Bozeman JNQ Skate Mass Start Women U18 by Tory Canfield_DSC_9884@.jpg

The Mass Start U18 Women JNQ Skate in Bozeman.

 Courtesy photo by Tory Canfield

The SVSEF Cross Country Comp Team and members of the Prep Team traveled to Bozeman this weekend to compete in the final Junior National Qualifier event of the season.

By Sunday afternoon, 10 SVSEF athletes had been named to the Intermountain Division (IMD) Junior National Team and will compete at the 2023 USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 13-16.

“It was a huge weekend at the final [Junior National Qualifier] in Bozeman,” SVSEF Cross Country Comp Team head coach Ashley Knox said. “We were treated to near perfect racing conditions and our athletes threw down some standout performances, including a clutch weekend for Dexter Morrison to lock in his Junior Nationals spot.

Bozeman JNQ_Dexter Morrison bib 112_by Tory Canfield_DSC_9755@.jpg

Dexter Morrison (112) raced to a top 10 in the U18/U20 skate mass start.

