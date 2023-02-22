“It was a huge weekend at the final [Junior National Qualifier] in Bozeman,” SVSEF Cross Country Comp Team head coach Ashley Knox said. “We were treated to near perfect racing conditions and our athletes threw down some standout performances, including a clutch weekend for Dexter Morrison to lock in his Junior Nationals spot.
“It is always so exciting to see the final races and how things shake out—this was a great weekend for us.”
Leading the charge were the SVSEF U18 women. In the classic sprint, they took seven of the top 10 places; and captured six of the top 10 places in the skate mass start.
Berkeley Canfield led SVSEF’s dominant U18 squad to a third place in the classic sprint, with seven teammates finishing in the top 10, and Gina Greenburg captured first place in the U20 freestyle sprint.
“It was a fun and competitive weekend of racing,” Jodie Willow Maguire said. “I’m truly grateful for the support of the coaches and team as we head to Junior Nationals!”
For the men, Dexter Morrison raced to a top 10 in a hugely competitive U18/U20 skate mass start, with post-grad Miguel Fresco Hanlon taking third place overall.
SVSEF Cross Country Prep Team skier Tait Boschen won the boys U14 skate mass start race. Galen Grohusky and Dexter Morrison were superb in the freestyle sprint, both competing in the “A” final, finishing a strong fifth and sixth respectively, which awarded them second and third on the U18 podium.
