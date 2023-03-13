Ten Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes are set to compete in Soldeu, Andorra for the Alpine World Cup Finals March 15-19. Across the four alpine disciplines —downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom—only the top 25 athletes per discipline in the overall rankings, qualify.
“We are extremely proud of the athletes that will represent the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team as we close out the World Cup season in Soldeu,” Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team Director, Patrick Riml said.
“We have had a historical season, highlighted by Mikaela Shiffrin’s immense success breaking record after record. Our women’s and men’s speed and technical teams continue to show growth and promise too, we are excited to see how they perform in Soldeu.”
This season, the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team has found tremendous success, highlighted by Shiffrin’s historic 86th and 87th World Cup victory, cementing her in the history books as the greatest alpine skier of all time.
Teammate Paula Moltzan has also had a career-best season in slalom and giant slalom. Moltzan had her first World Cup podium result in slalom earlier this season and then went 1-2 alongside Shiffrin in the Semmering World Cup.
By sharing the podium together, Moltzan and Shiffrin became the first two American women to share a World Cup slalom podium since Marilyn and Barbara Ann Cochran went 1-2 in December of 1971.
Teammate Nina O’Brien has found abundant success this season in giant slalom after her horrific crash in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. With her successful skiing, she has punched her ticket to alpine finals.
On the women’s speed side, Breezy Johnson continues to impress with her downhill skiing despite coming off a knee injury that sidelined her the season prior. Johnson’s top results include a top-five in St. Moritz, Switzerland and multiple top-10’s. Teammate Isabella Wright continues to make strides in the speed circuit with a pair of 11th place finishes in downhill and both will represent the United States in the World Cup Finals.
On the men’s side, speed skiers Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Travis Ganong and Jared Goldberg will represent the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team in the downhill. Cochran-Siegle’s main focus will be downhill and super-G.
From the 2022-23 season, highlights from our men’s speed team stem from Kitzbühel, Austria—the Super Bowl of alpine ski racing. On the infamous downhill track, Goldberg scored a career best fourth-place finish and Ganong grabbed a coveted spot on the podium in third—a career-goal of his. Cochran-Siegle found success in Bormio, Italy, with a fifth-place finish in the downhill and on the track in Wengen, Switzerland, he crossed the super-G finish line in sixth.
Tommy Ford and River Radamus will race the giant slalom at World Cup finals and represent the U.S. tech skiers headed to Andorra. Radamus’s best result this season was a 10th place at the Alta Badia World Cup in December. Ford scored a sixth place at the season opener in Soelden, Austria followed by a couple top-15 results, enough to secure him a spot on the finals roster.
World Cup finals are where the coveted FIS Alpine crystal globe will be awarded for each discipline, as well as the prized FIS Alpine Overall World Cup crystal globe.
Shiffrin has formally secured the overall slalom, giant slalom individual globes along with the FIS Alpine World Cup crystal globe—her fifth overall globe of her career.
This years’ World Cup Finals will also mark the end of Ganong’s ski racing career. Ganong made his formal retirement announcement prior to the speed series in Aspen, Colo., earlier this month.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle (downhill, super-G)
Tommy Ford (giant slalom)
Jared Goldberg (downhill)
River Radamus (giant slalom)
Breezy Johnson (downhill)
Paula Moltzan (slalom, giant slalom)
Nina O’Brien (giant slalom)
Mikaela Shiffrin (super-G, slalom, giant slalom)
Isabella Wright (downhill)
Women’s slalom – 3 p.m. (CNBC)
Women’s giant slalom – 3 p.m. (CNBC)
