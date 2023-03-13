Travis Ganong

Ten Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes are set to compete in Soldeu, Andorra for the Alpine World Cup Finals March 15-19. Across the four alpine disciplines —downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom—only the top 25 athletes per discipline in the overall rankings, qualify. 

“We are extremely proud of the athletes that will represent the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team as we close out the World Cup season in Soldeu,” Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team Director, Patrick Riml said.

“We have had a historical season, highlighted by Mikaela Shiffrin’s immense success breaking record after record. Our women’s and men’s speed and technical teams continue to show growth and promise too, we are excited to see how they perform in Soldeu.”

