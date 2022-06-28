Carson Mooney claimed his fourth consecutive Valley Club President’s Cup championship, and Marilyn Celano prevailed in a tight duel for the gross stroke women’s golf championship last weekend on the mid-Valley course.
Mooney (73-72 for one-over-par 145) won on the first hole of a sudden death playoff with Jaime Sharp (70-75 for 145). Mooney drove the green on the par-4 336-yard No. 1 South Course playoff hole and narrowly missed a 25-foot eagle putt. He tapped in for a birdie, as Sharp finished with par.
A Boise High School graduate, Mooney was a three-time, first-team all-conference golfer for Pepperdine University in California. He won the Idaho Golf Association’s men’s state amateur golf championship in 1995 and 1997.
Sharp is the former, longtime Valley Club PGA Director of Golf who was playing in his first competition as a club member. In 2019, Sharp was named the PGA Rocky Mountain Section Golf Professional of the Year.
Celano (77-83 for 160) parlayed her opening round 77 into a three-stroke victory over 10-time President’s Cup women’s winner Suzanne Finch Williams (82-81 for 163). Celano also claimed her fourth President’s Cup women’s title, but her first since 2015.
The Valley Club was a busy place Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 for the club’s first major competition of the 2022 season. The President’s Cup is the private club’s annual 36-hole stroke play championship. Forty-six golfers took part in the two-day meet.
Other Men’s flight winners were Tift Mann and Steve Miner in the gross stroke category, and Blair Hull and Miner (net). Vicky Shapiro captured women’s net.
Top stroke-play results follow:
Men’s Championship Flight (Tee 2): 1st gross—Carson Mooney 73-72 for 1-over-par 145. 2nd gross—Jaime Sharp 70-75 for 145. 3rd gross—Neil Bradshaw 70-77 for 147. 4th gross—Daniel Hollis 79-75 for 154.
1st net—John Calvert 65-75 for 140. 2nd net (tie)—David Hennessy 68-73 for 141 and Neil Bradshaw 67-74 for 141. 4th net—John Kanellitsas 69-75 for 144.
Women’s Championship Flight: 1st gross—Marilyn Celano 77-83 for 16-over-par 160. 2nd gross—Suzanne Williams 82-81 for 163. 3rd gross—Vicki Shapiro 82-93 for 175. 4th gross—Donna Kinsel 86-90 for 176.
1st net—Vicki Shapiro 67-78 for 145. 2nd net—Ann Sadler 78-73 for 151. 3rd net—Kristen O’Reilly 74-78 for 152. 4th net—Suzanne Williams 77-76 for 153.
Men’s Flight (Tee 3): 1st gross—Steve Miner 79-81 for 160. 2nd gross—Steve Steppe 85-79 for 164. 3rd gross—Glenn Silcott 81-87 for 168. 4th gross—Paul Kenny 88-82 for 170. 5th gross—Jim Meeks 97-94 for 191 and Jay Cassell 94-97 for 191.
Men’s Tee 3 1st net—Steve Miner 72-74 for 146. 2nd net—Paul Kenny 77-71 for 148. 3rd net—Steve Steppe 79-73 for 152. 4th net—Glenn Silcott 75-81 for 156. 5th net—Jay Cassell 78-81 for 159.
Men’s Flight (Tee 4): 1st gross—Tift Mann 81-79 for 160. 2nd gross—Norman Schultz 78-83 for 161. 3rd gross—Blair Hull 83-82 for 165. 4th gross—Dick Toomey 86-90 for 176. 5th gross—Tullio Celano 98-93 for 191.
Men’s Tee 4 Flight 1st net—Blair Hull 72-71 for 143. 2nd net—Tift Mann 76-74 for 150. 3rd net—Norman Schultz 73-78 for 151. 4th net—Dick Toomey 74-78 for 152. 5th net (tie)—Paul Stefani 81-82 for 163 and Jim Britt 81-89 for 163. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In