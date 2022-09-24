Veteran Carey head football coach Lane Kirkland was rather succinct.
"You can't make mistakes in a game against a good team—even one, let alone five," he said. "You just can't do that and expect to win. But we still expected to win and we almost could have.
"That takes a lot of heart."
The No. 3 Panthers turned the ball over five times in a 42-36 homecoming loss to the No. 1 Hornets on Sept. 23.
Those miscues do not include two big drops—one for a touchdown and another for an interception—and a punt return for a score called back because of a penalty.
"We have to look at our mistakes compared to theirs and the score," Carey senior offensive lineman Franco Ocampo said. "We can take care of those mistakes at our next practice."
Oakaley senior defensive back KeShawn Crocker collected three of the four interceptions. One came on the first drive of the night and the last on the final drive to secure the victory. His other interception came late in the first half as Carey had a first-and-10 at midfield.
"We had a couple mishaps and had a couple things that didn't go our way," Panthers senior Riley Morey said. "Sometimes it's just how it works. They got the best of us tonight."
It was a tale of two halves.
The first half was a track meet, the second a slugfest. There were 58 points scored in the first half and 20 in the second half.
"We knew their game plan," Morey said. "Against Raft River they did the same thing. They threw the ball the first half and they ran it the second half. We knew they were going to run it in the second half, so we changed our defense up and had more people on the line."
The Hornets threw the ball 28 times in the first half and ran it 28 times in the second half. They had 79 offensive snaps (not counting punts).
Oakley finished with 217 yards on the ground on 46 rushes. The longest was a 60-yard scamper by quarterback Porter Pickett for the Hornets' first score of the night.
Carey scored on its second possession thanks to a 54-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Wood to Morey with 8:49 left in the first period.
Then the gun went off and the track meet started.
- Pickett scored from 60 at 7:26.
- Carey senior Colton Larna ran it in from the 2 at 3:45. Wood's pass to senior Conner Simpson made it 14-6.
- Pickett found junior Bridger Duncan on a 12-yard pass with 21.9 seconds left in the first. Pickett's pass to senior Houstin Bingham knotted it at 14.
- Oakley junior Isaac Carnney intercepted Wood on the second play of the second quarter and Bingham bulled in from the 5. His 2-point run made it 22-14 at 11:42 of the second period.
- Panthers senior Carsn Perkes took the ensuing kickoff and went 85 yards for the score 15 seconds later. Another Wood-to-Simpson pass tied it at 22.
- The Hornets then went on a 19-play drive that covered 89 yards after a 12-yard penalty on the first snap of the possession. Cranney finished in the end zone off a Pickett 14-yard pass at 6:19. The two-point pass failed making it 28-22.
- Wood found Morey again, this time from 39 yards on the fourth snap of that possession and Simpson's run gave Carey a 30-28 lead at 4:38.
That's where it stood at halftime.
"Mistakes happen," Simpson said. "You gotta keep your heads up. You gotta keep everyone happy because body language is everything. You have to keep your body language up and then put your heads down and go again."
Carey had a first-and-10 from Oakley's 18 with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half but stayed there after four straight incompletions.
The Hornets took the second-half kickoff and went on a 20-play, 67-yard drive that eventually saw a first-and-goal at the 1. Pickett went for no gain. Cranney lost two yards and senior Ethan Toribau went for 2 yards back to the 1.
Carey junior linebacker Nik Versis jumped the gap on fourth down and tackled Pickett for a 4-yard loss to complete the goal-line stand.
The Panthers, though, turned it over six plays later when Pickett stripped a ball carrier and recovered the fumble at the 5. He scored three plays later and it was 34-30 with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
Carey came right back with a drive of its own.
The Panthers went 94 yards on 14 plays, 13 of which were runs. The drive ended on Wood's 1-yard plunge. It was set up with a 26-yard pass to Perkes on third-and-8 from the 27.
The two-point run failed, and Carey had a precarious 36-34 lead with 7:16 left in the game.
Oakley, you guessed it, responded.
After a good kickoff return to Carey's 44, the Hornets took six plays to hit paydirt when Pickett ran it in from the 3 at 4:55. His pass to William Praegitzer made it 42-36.
The Panthers went four-and-out, missing on a pass on fourth-and-3 from Oakley's 30.
The Hornets also went four-and-out when their fourth-down pass went incomplete.
Carey took over with 1:28 remaining.
Perkes ran for eight yards, and, after a 5-yard penalty, Larna went for 3 and an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-4 from the 36.
Wood found Perkes for 13 and a defensive pass interference flag on the next snap gave the hosts a first-and-10 from the 39 with 41.6 seconds showing on the clock.
"We have plenty to learn from from this game," Simpson said. "We'll take what we did wrong, we'll tune up those mistakes and fix that, and we'll take what we did good and use it for next time."
Oakley had 21 more offensive plays than Carey.
"It was blow-for-blow all the way to the end, until we had to get desperate and that's not really who we want to be," Kirkland said. "You never want to be desperate and just start launching things."
The Panthers (2-2) visit Valley (1-4) on Sept. 30.
OAKLEY 42, CAREY 36
Oakley 14 14 6 8—42
Carey 14 16 6 0—36
C: Morey 54 pass from Wood (bad snap), 8:49
O: Pickett 60 run (pass failed), 7:26
C: Larna 2 run (Simpson pass from Wood), 3:45
O: Duncan 12 pass from Pickett (Bingham pass from Pickett), 21.9
O: Bingham 5 run (Bingham run), 11:42
C: Perkes 85 kickoff return (Simpson pass from Wood), 11:27
O: Cranney 14 pass from Pickett (pass failed), 6:19
C: Morey 39 pass from Wood (Simpson run), 4:38.
O: Pickett 2 run (pass failed), 1:59
C: Wood 1 run (run failed), 7:16
O: Pickett 3 run (Praegitzer pass from Pickett), 4:55
RUSHING: Oakley 46-217. Pickett 14-95, Toribau 19-89, Bingham 9-24, Cranney 4-9. Carey 33-133. Simpson 10-68, Larna 12-50, Perkes 5-22, Wood 6-(-7).
PASSING: Oakley 18-33-0-2, 161 yards. Carey 10-25-4-2, 189 yards.
RECEIVING: Oakley, Cranney 9-105, Duncan 6-36, Praegitzer 3-20. Carey, Morey 3-113, Perkes 3-46, Simpson 2-23, Larna 2-7.
FIRST DOWNS: Oakley 19. Carey 17.
PENALTIES: Oakley 11-90. Carey 7-44.
