The No. 3 Minico Spartans had three big innings against the No. 2 Wood River Wolverines in Saturday’s Great Basin 7 Conference Baseball Tournament at Founder’s Field in Hailey.
Minico won convincingly in six innings of play, 18-3.
Minico’s offense pounded like the howling wind and swung the bat hard against junior Eric Parris, who got the start on the mound for Wood River. The Spartans scored five runs in the first to put the Wolverines in the hole early.
Wood River tried to make comebacks in the second and third innings, but Minico clamped down and scored six runs in the fourth. The Spartans repeated the same in the sixth inning with six more runs to put the game to bed.
Senior pitcher Treyson Fletcher got the win by going four innings while striking out two batters. Senior Dax Sayer got the save on the mound by closing out two innings of play with three strikeouts. At the plate, Sayer had 3 hits and 3 RBIs.
Stockton Chandler (3 hits, 2 RBIs) and Spencer Pease (3 hits, 2 RBIs) also led the Spartans. Minico scored 29 runs on the day. The Spartans beat Mountain Home in the first-round game 11-8 earlier.
This outing was a surprise to the Wood River faithful. The last time Wood River (14-10) and Minico met (14-10), Wood River swept the doubleheader series on April 29 to clinch the No. 2 seed. This time around, Wood River committed seven errors and allowed 19 hits.
Parris had a tough go on the mound (3.2 innings pitched, 13 hits, 11 runs) but found success at the plate (1-for-3, solo home run). Also giving Wood River a bump was senior Hunter Thompson (1-for-2, solo HR).
Up next, Minico will play No. 1 Twin Falls (16-10) for the conference title and an automatic bid at state. Twin Falls beat No. 4 Jerome 9-2 on Saturday.
For Wood River, the Wolverines are now in the consolation bracket with a chance to make the state tournament. Wood River will have a game with the opponent to be determined at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Founder’s Field in Hailey. The winner of that game will play again Friday for a chance at the state tournament.
The 2022 4A Idaho High School Baseball Championships are May 19-21 at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise.
