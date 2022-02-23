The 2022 King and Queens of Corbet’s competition wrapped up on Thursday, Feb. 17, with snowboarder Hans Mindnich and skier Piper Kunst taking the King and Queen honors. Mindnich finished in second place in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s champion and Wood River Valley native, Karl Fostvedt, didn’t place on the podium. After taking clean 360s from a constructed launch chute, he took a tumble on his final jump. After Fostvedt stood back up, he bowed to the crowd and high-fived fans.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments