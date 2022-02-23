The 2022 King and Queens of Corbet’s competition wrapped up on Thursday, Feb. 17, with snowboarder Hans Mindnich and skier Piper Kunst taking the King and Queen honors. Mindnich finished in second place in 2020 and 2021. Last year’s champion and Wood River Valley native, Karl Fostvedt, didn’t place on the podium. After taking clean 360s from a constructed launch chute, he took a tumble on his final jump. After Fostvedt stood back up, he bowed to the crowd and high-fived fans.
Mindnich, Kunst win King and Queen of Corbet's; Fostvedt takes a bow
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- School District investigating swastikas, slurs found at Wood River High School
- 'Freedom Convoy' shows how American stupidity can spread
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate rising again
- Wood River Valley Studio Tour calls it quits
- Ketchum 'tourism tax' receipts on record-breaking pace
- Sun Valley Writers' Conference announces 2022 lineup
- Jesse Keefe officially named to U.S. Paralympics Team
- Ares Zarkos
- SVSEF takes top step in four FIS Western Region Speed Series
- Get weird this weekend at Stanley's Winterfest
Images
Collections
Commented
- State: COVID-19 in Idaho headed in ‘wrong direction’ (48)
- Hailey splits with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (43)
- Officials chide Ketchum for ending mask rule (41)
- Ketchum agency eyes affordable housing at downtown site (34)
- Report: COVID-19 spreading at ‘alarming’ rate in region (28)
- Ketchum businesses divided on end of mask mandate (25)
- Hailey to re-examine mask policy today (24)
- Ketchum ends COVID emergency, lifts mask mandate (20)
- Ketchum lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 health directives (18)
- Ketchum aims to build resort-cities coalition (16)
- 'Freedom Convoy' shows how American stupidity can spread (16)
- School board seeks 'off-ramp' to mask mandate (15)
- Democrats must replace mush with messaging (13)
- Local irrigators, cities ink major water conservation deal (13)
- State deactivates crisis standards of care in region (12)
- We must help our beloved billionaires! (12)
- Health District: All counties in region at ‘critical’ COVID risk (11)
- Hailey P&Z to finalize ‘green’ building code changes, density bonus (10)
- House passes bill prohibiting mask mandates in Idaho (10)
- Hailey approves 104-unit Woodside apartment complex (10)
- Ketchum's core is the wrong place for affordable housing (8)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate rising again (7)
- A word to anti-maskers who shut down a library: What is wrong with you? (7)
- Ketchum’s city council has it all wrong (7)
- Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett won't seek re-election (6)
- Idaho State Board of Education waives SAT requirement for high school graduation (6)
- State targets $1M for lethal wolf management (6)
- To ensure housing stays affordable, keep government out (6)
- State activates crisis health-care standards in region (6)
- A Black woman justice is the right choice (5)
- Vaccines work, mandates don't (5)
- Ketchum 'tourism tax' receipts on record-breaking pace (5)
- Valley leaders to discuss solutions to housing crisis (5)
- Hailey, splitting with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (5)
- Keep an eye on the KURA (5)
- School District records decrease in active COVID cases (5)
- Ambulance District assesses financial needs for 2022 (5)
- In Camas, Soldier Field Airport still in limbo (5)
- Sun Valley extends city mask mandate to March 3 (5)
- Sun Valley terminates city mask mandate (4)
- GOP tax policies leave working families behind (4)
- School District faces major bill for building upgrades (4)
- Nothing to crow about (4)
- Despite pushback, F&G approves expanded trapping for otters, beavers (4)
- Restaurant: City-backed event hurt business (4)
- Major Woodside infill project to head to council today (4)
- SUN looks to scale up competition, ‘professionalism’ with new operating guidelines (4)
- Bellevue leaders focused on hotels and short-term rentals for local option tax (3)
- Inaugural 'Dream Scholars' set sights on college (3)
- Pillow man should pay up (3)
- Collaborative approach is necessary (3)
- Upcoming winter forums to address ‘smart growth’ in Wood River Valley (3)
- Erin Zell and Don Shepler are moving on from Galena Lodge (3)
- Bellevue seeks funding to expand Howard Preserve (3)
- Nearly 500 Idaho wolves reported killed in 2021 (3)
- Ketchum eyes May date for vote on LOT changes (3)
- Blaine County expresses gratitude for school district staff with 'notes of appreciation' (2)
- BCSD shows promising COVID-19 trend (2)
- 'State of the Valley' forum keeps finger on the pulse of growth (2)
- Sun Valley increases service to Denver, Los Angeles in March (2)
- Pandemic thaws housing permafrost (2)
- Blaine County looks to use ARPA funds to implement post-pandemic recovery (2)
- Get the yew out (2)
- Ketchum considers 'emergency' changes to development rules (2)
- F&G confirms more wildlife deaths due to yew poisoning (2)
- Gov. Little signs $600 million income tax cut into law (2)
- Moonshot to win the war (2)
- Stennett: Timing is right for transition, ‘next chapter’ awaits (2)
- Report: Blaine had 3rd-lowest property crime rate in 2020 (2)
- The Chamber to host 'Fire & Ice' (2)
- Galileo moment? (1)
- USFS cannot log its way out of the climate crisis (1)
- Hailey snowboarder Chase Josey is on his way to Beijing (1)
- Ketchum turning downtown design goals into guidelines (1)
- When will Black history become part of American history? (1)
- Bellevue streets 'in dire need of replacement,' report says (1)
- Yotes move up, helped by WRHS hoops star (1)
- County, city leaders aim to cooperate on community housing (1)
- Nampa man arrested after attempted gun store robbery, high-speed car chase (1)
- Winners and losers should be chosen by voters (1)
- Moonstruck (1)
- Kevin Bolger heading to 2022 Beijing Olympics (1)
- A friendly response (1)
- Baldy Challenge to benefit Senior Connection in memory of Chris Hilleary (1)
- Rep. Simpson prioritizes fish over farmers (1)
- Starry Knight (1)
- Hailey P&Z to consider new density bonus for developers (1)
- Wood River Valley Studio Tour calls it quits (1)
- Simpson's salmon plan weighs many interests (1)
- Don't sell our valley at a discount (1)
- City council should have been stronger (1)
- Faking it won’t work (1)
- Local elementary schoolers reinvent the wheel (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In