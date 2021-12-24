Mikaela Shiffrin took to the podium for the second time in two days in the giant slalom in Courchevel, France, on Wednesday, Dec. 22. She finished in second place, which was her seventh World Cup top-three finish of the season so far. The Courchevel race replaced one originally planned for Killington, Vermont. Taking first over Shiffrin was Sweden’s Sara Hector, which was the first victory for Hector since 2017. The women take a holiday break before returning to Austria for the slalom and giant slalom.
Mikaela Shiffrin gets second podium in two days in Courchevel
- By Express Staff
