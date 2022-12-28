Mia Hansmeyer, a Cutthroat scorer, is the Express' Athlete of the Year

Mia Hansmeyer has come a long way since entering the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer program.
“My freshman year of high school I was very timid, a distributor, and never wanted to lead the team,” said Hansmeyer, who moved to the area with her parents heading into the seventh grade. “People could recognize me on the field by listening for the words ‘I’m sorry.’ Over the next few years, I knew I had to get out of my comfort zone and take the lead. The ‘sorry’s’ eventually stopped and I had finally become confident as a player and teammate.
“My coaches and teammates really helped me find myself on the field, and I wouldn’t be who I am as a player without them. I have matured as a goal scorer through maturing as a player. As a freshman, I was comfortable with not playing to my full potential and being a distributor. As a junior, I have matured and do not hide my skills. I feel confident with the ball and in my shooting skills and technique. I understand the challenges of each game and feel my experience can help our team be successful.”
Those skills were on display to the fullest this fall.
Hansmeyer scored 31 goals, eighth best in the state, handed out nine assists and helped lead the Cutthroats to the 3A state championship—the first in school history.
“Mia has grown into her role on the team,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “As a ninth grader, she was recognized as being the most technically skilled player on the team, but she didn’t have the maturity or comfort level to use it. She still scored some very big goals for us, but she didn’t have the self-confidence to recognize her abilities and to use them to her—and our—advantage.
“Like most ninth graders, she was worried about fitting in and not usurping her older teammates. She spent a lot of time apologizing for any perceived mistake, so much so that we had to make a rule: ‘No apologizing.’ Everyone makes mistakes.
This season, Mia really recognized her own power and had the emotional maturity to embrace it. She was finally ready to put the team on her back and make things happen. She started to lead and create within the team. For her, it’s just the developmental process and she reached the tipping point this season. As a senior next year, she’ll be unstoppable. She will also be the first to admit that she can’t do it on her own. She needs the support of the team around her, both mentally and physically.”
Because of her achievements in helping the Community School to its first state title Hansmeyer has been named the Idaho Mountain Express’ Athlete of the Year.
“I am extremely thankful for being recognized for this title,” she said. “I could not have done it without my teammates and coaches. I will be forever grateful to the Community School girls high school team for inspiring me every day and keeping my love for this game close to my heart.
“I can’t believe that I was selected for Athlete of the Year and will carry that title with pride. I am humbled by the number of amazing athletes in this valley, and I feel blessed to be considered one of them.”
“Mia’s personality is very humble and team oriented,” said Feldman, who just finished her 22nd year as head coach. “Everyone enjoys being recognized for their talents, but she has also always been concerned about being seen as selfish or egotistical.
“In many ways, we have to encourage her to actually be more selfish with the ball and to recognize that is one of the special qualities she brings to the field. Mia very much celebrates her teammates successes, often more than her own.”
There were questions within the program on when a state championship was in the offing.
The Cutthroats finished second a year ago after entering the playoffs as the sixth seed and holding a 3-1 lead in the championship game. Fruitland stormed back, taking home the trophy, 4-3.
“After last year’s loss, I think everyone came into the season a little doubtful,” Hansmeyer said. “But as the season went on, we realized we were actually really strong as a team and connecting so well on and off the field.”
During the season, players took more ownership. They would ask Feldman or assistant coach Erika Daly, who graduated from SVCS in 2003 and played for Feldman, to work on specific weaknesses in practice.
“We also had some extra trainings for smaller groups of girls who really wanted to get better. I honestly think we just had to believe in ourselves because once we got to state, all of us were stoked and we knew we could win,” Hansmeyer said. “As we continued to win, we started to believe in ourselves more. Our practices became a little more intense. We really had to learn how to play soccer more aggressively than last year. We studied positions and where to be on the field, which I believe really helped us.
“Even in the hotel rooms at State, we were discussing all the goals of each position. It was really helpful. We just knew that we all had to be supportive, hyped, and ready to give 110% on the field.
”
The Cutthroats entered the 2022 state tournament as the No. 2 seed after taking the District Tournament over Buhl 2-1 in overtime. Hansmeyer scored the winning goal.
“In the past two years, we really didn’t talk about breaking through or winning the tourney,” Feldman said. “The idea was out there, and it gets tossed around within the team but it’s not something we actively focused on or deliberately worked toward. We tried to keep it simple and focused on just getting better every day and putting forth your best effort every time you take the field.
“I think our big takeaways from so many years of coaching is that less is more—less pressure equals more fun, which equals better performance. That doesn’t mean we don’t work hard or that every moment of every practice is rainbows and ponies. We were also so fortunate this year to have that blend of skill, experience, personalities and luck.”
“I think that the pressure that I feel is my biggest challenge,” Hansmeyer said. “Freshman year, girls were telling me that I had to score and when I couldn’t do that, I felt that I had let my whole team down even though that totally wasn’t the case. Even in games now, I sometimes let the pressure get to my head and I get emotional.”
Hansmeyer said that happens most in physical games. She remembers games where the pressure got the better of her. And, she remembers times when she was pulled out of games after her emotions took over her play on the pitch. She recognized that heading into the season, and worked to get it right.
“At State, I really just tried to focus in and not get distracted by anything or anyone because I knew we could win if I and my team stayed composed,” she said. “I think freshman and sophomore year, I felt the pressure a lot more than I do now. Now, if I do feel the pressure to score, I can turn it into a drive and probably end up scoring without all the excess emotions and doubt.”
Hansmeyer scored in each game at the state tournament.
She scored four goals as the Community School defeated McCall-Donnelly, 2-1, American Falls, 4-2, and Fruitland, last year’s champ, 3-0.
Hansmeyer knows her role in the Cutthroat attack. Standing 5-foot-11, she has grown into it and shined. But she also makes sure she finds her teammates. She is not that goal scorer who looks and expects to roll up big numbers.
“I think that attitude just came from me wanting to be supportive of my teammates,” said Hansmeyer, who scored 25 goals as a sophomore. “I want all of my teammates to enjoy the game of soccer, and I am proud of all of them with everything they do on and off the field. My game improves through other goal scorers like Maya (Lightner), Ruby (Crist), and Gretel (Huss) because once one of us scores, the energy of the game goes way up.
“Everyone is just excited that someone scored and the whole team is affected, especially in our bigger games such as Wood River or our state games. Ultimately, if someone scores our whole team scores. We win and lose as a team, and I have learned that no one cares how many goals you score because it is how we play as a team that really matters.
“I enjoy the role of distributor just as much as goal scoring. A beautiful pass feels the same to me as a beautiful shot. It is part of the reason I love this sport. There are so many ways to contribute.”
Soccer isn’t Hansmeyer’s only sport, but it is her passion. She started playing in kindergarten, though she didn’t truly get into it until she was older, closer to fifth grade. She started training daily with her dad, practicing every day for a couple of years. Thinking she was ready, Hansmeyer went out for the best team in her area—and got cut.
“I ended up playing for a different club team and scored 60 goals in the spring season,” she remembers. “The team that cut me asked me to come play with them for the following season. This inspired me to keep getting better and to not let other people determine my abilities. I would say my passion for soccer developed through my dad. He is definitely one of my biggest mentors and has taught me so much about soccer and life.
“Growing up, I also played basketball, ran cross country, and tried out for lacrosse. Basketball was the only other sport that actually stuck with me. I am so grateful that when I moved here, I was able to continue with soccer. I have made so many incredible friends, had amazing experiences and learned so much from this sport.”
Next year the Cutthroats will have gone from the hunters to the hunted. And Hansmeyer will be on everybody’s radar even more to keep from scoring.
“I think next year’s discussion will be more about keeping the pressure to repeat low,” Feldman said. “For 20 years, we’ve tried to up the pressure to win at State and made it very much the focus of the season. While we can’t get away from that, we’ve had more success in the last two seasons with a more ‘hands off’ approach.
“Maybe that’s this generation of players, but the more I accept them for who they are and what they bring to the field without trying to make them conform to my idea of a soccer player, the better we do.”
“Next year, we just have to be humble and not use our winning State as an excuse for not working hard,” Hansmeyer said. “We need to work even harder to win that State title again. Right now, I have contacted all the underclassmen players about playing Club so we can all play together outside of the high school season to continue growing as a team and as individual players.
“We have to keep the energy up and believe in ourselves. I can’t believe I’m going to be a senior next year and that makes me sad, but also drives me. For my senior season, we have to win State. We, as seniors, are going to lead with kindness and inclusion because that’s all I wanted my freshman year. Everyone enjoys the season when the team is close and even though we are in different grades, we are all friends.
“This helps us as a team tremendously. I also want to encourage everyone to give 100% in every practice because that is what it all comes down to. I cannot wait for next year and I hope everyone else is as excited as me and my fellow juniors are. I want to have a very special senior year and have set pretty high goals for myself and the team.”
The Cutthroats finished 21-0-1. Hansmeyer played in 19 of those contests. Feldman and assistant coaches Daly, Jordan Fitzgerald and Jeannie Woller did a masterful job of load management, keeping their players with an understanding of the opponent ahead and what is best for the Cutthroats as they look at the bigger picture. Fitzgerald, a 2014 Community School graduate who played for Feldman and Woller, coached with the boys’ team the past few years.
Hansmeyer and Huss were co-MVP’s of the team. Fitzgerald talked about Hansmeyer at the team’s banquet.
“She scored in every game at the state tournament and controlled the midfield with her technical skill. She is a scoring threat whenever she has the ball, and her foot work is impressive. Her versatility as a midfielder and forward is essential to her personal success and her team’s achievements. One highlight of this season was watching Mia become a confident leader. No longer intimidated by ‘the scariest seniors ever,’ Mia brings her team together on and off the field. For her soccer skills and team-membership skills, Mia is our season MVP.” ￼
