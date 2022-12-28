} Skip to main content
Mia Hansmeyer, a Cutthroat scorer, is the Express' Athlete of the Year

Sun Valley Community School junior led the girls' soccer team to first state championship in school history

22-12-28-cs-soccer-mia-roland (2 of 7).jpg

For her dominant season leading the Cutthroat line, Mia Hansmeyer is the Express’ 2022 Athlete of the Year.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Mia Hansmeyer has come a long way since entering the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer program.

“My freshman year of high school I was very timid, a distributor, and never wanted to lead the team,” said Hansmeyer, who moved to the area with her parents heading into the seventh grade. “People could recognize me on the field by listening for the words ‘I’m sorry.’ Over the next few years, I knew I had to get out of my comfort zone and take the lead. The ‘sorry’s’ eventually stopped and I had finally become confident as a player and teammate.

Mia Hansmeyer

Mia Hansmeyer takes on Weiser defenders on her way to a hat trick on Aug. 27.
Express photos by Roland Lane

“A beautiful pass feels the same to me as a beautiful shot,” Hansmeyer said. “It is part of the reason I love this sport. There are so many ways to contribute.”
22-12-28-cs-soccer-mia-roland (1 of 7).jpg
22-12-28-cs-soccer-mia-roland (5 of 7).jpg

Community Schhool girls play Weiser in Elkhorn on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
22-12-28-cs-soccer-mia-roland (7 of 7).jpg

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Community School vs. Wendell at Dumke Field.

