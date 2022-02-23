Scott Patterson and Caitlin Patterson

Scott Patterson (left) and sister Caitlin Patterson (right) pose during an event at Sun Valley in January. Patterson finished in eighth place during the 30-kilometer Men's Mass Start race at the Beijing Olympics.

McCall native Scott Patterson finished in eighth place in the Men’s Cross-Country 30-kilometer Freestyle Mass Start race in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games on Saturday at Zhangjiakou, China. Patterson finished only 26.9 seconds shy of a medal (1:12:06.6). Patterson’s finish was the second-best by an American in Olympic cross-country ski history. American Bill Koch won the Silver Medal in 1976. “I’m happy. I came in wanting the top-10 and got it today,” Patterson told Faster Skier after the race. “It’s a little tantalizing to be in eighth and 33 seconds back from the win.”

