Asher Maxwell seemingly never stops going 100 miles per hour.

“I get tired all the time,” he said with a laugh.

Maxwell scored a pair of goals within four minutes of each other—the final minute of the first half and three minutes into the second half—leading the Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

