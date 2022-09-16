Asher Maxwell seemingly never stops going 100 miles per hour.
“I get tired all the time,” he said with a laugh.
Maxwell scored a pair of goals within four minutes of each other—the final minute of the first half and three minutes into the second half—leading the Sun Valley Community School boys’ soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
“Asher gives us a lot of good energy,” head coach Richard Whitelaw said.
The Cutthroats have won two straight via shutout after their first loss of the season.
“The loss puts the fire back in you,” said Maxwell, who was named Man of the Match. “Our defense has it locked down. We changed back to having four back there (on defense) instead of three which is helping us out. Plus, Blake (Currey) is a real good keeper.”
Maxwell put the Community School on the board 15 minutes into the game.
“My teammates help a lot,” he said. “Without them it doesn’t work.
“As a team, we need less kick-and-chase and more possession, more through balls and more give-and-go. We have to slow down sometimes instead of always trying to force an opportunity, which rarely works.”
It was the second win over Buhl. The first was 1-0.
“We played them our first game and they did what we expected,” he said. “They have some good players.”
The Cutthroats visit Kimberly tonight and head to Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17 to take on Wood River at 3 p.m.
“Today was good for our boys,” Whitelaw said. “We had four starters out, so it was good for some of the younger players to get out there. They were really nervous. The game is quick, and you have to adapt. They’re playing against seniors. Everyone did a good job today.
“We want to keep the ball in possession, that’s what we’ve always been known for. We want to play the right way and not just kick and chase it. We’ve got some skillful players.” ￼
