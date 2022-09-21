This was a playoff game.

“We actually talked about that at halftime,” Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer coach Kelly Feldman said after the 3-2 victory over rival Wood River High School at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17. “Ani (Anika Vandenburgh) came out with a bloody nose (in the first half), and they were like yelling at me to put Ani back on the field. As if I was just tormenting them.

“We have to be resilient. We have to be able to play without Ani. We’ve got to be able to play without Amanda (Dunn, who was later injured and did not return). The people who are subbing have to be able to step up into that. That was our halftime talk.”

Sun Valley Community School sophomore Audrey Morawitz flies through the air to head a ball in front of Wood River senior Drew Willett during the first half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Looking on the Community School’s Mia Hansmeyer (21) and Maya Lightner (9) and Wood River’s Olive Gilbert (13), Gina Greenberg (12) and Jasmine Santacruz (22).
Sun Valley Community School senior Anika Vandenburgh and Wood River senior Kate Shafer race for the ball during the first half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field.
Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer scores the winning goal while senior teammate Anabel Viesturs celebrates with less than two minutes to play in the 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Hansmeyer scored all three goals.

