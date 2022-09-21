Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 21, 2022
Wood River sophomore Sydney Nickum (3) and teammate Devon McAvoy race Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer to the ball during the second half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Hansmeyer scored three goals.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Audrey Morawitz flies through the air to head a ball in front of Wood River senior Drew Willett during the first half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Looking on the Community School’s Mia Hansmeyer (21) and Maya Lightner (9) and Wood River’s Olive Gilbert (13), Gina Greenberg (12) and Jasmine Santacruz (22).
Wood River sophomore Parker Higgins plays a ball between Sun Valley Community School freshmen Graysen Strine (11) and Scarlett Carruth during the first half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Josie Sarchett and Wood River junior Bella Parke go up for a header during the second half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Looking on is Cutthroats junior Mia Hansmeyer (21) and Wolverines senior Kate Shafer.
Sun Valley Community School junior Mia Hansmeyer scores the winning goal while senior teammate Anabel Viesturs celebrates with less than two minutes to play in the 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Hansmeyer scored all three goals.
Wood River sophomore Peyton Wood and Sun Valley Community School senior Gretel Huss look to make a play during the first half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field.
Sun Valley Community School freshman Scarlett Carruth and Wood River senior Devon McAvoy battle for the ball during a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Josie Sarchett and Wood River junior Bella Parke go up for a header during the second half of a 3-2 Cutthroats victory on Sept. 17 at Phil Homer Field. Looking on is Cutthroats junior Mia Hansmeyer (21) and Wolverines senior Kate Shafer.
“We actually talked about that at halftime,” Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer coach Kelly Feldman said after the 3-2 victory over rival Wood River High School at Phil Homer Field on Sept. 17. “Ani (Anika Vandenburgh) came out with a bloody nose (in the first half), and they were like yelling at me to put Ani back on the field. As if I was just tormenting them.
“We have to be resilient. We have to be able to play without Ani. We’ve got to be able to play without Amanda (Dunn, who was later injured and did not return). The people who are subbing have to be able to step up into that. That was our halftime talk.”
Goalkeeper Amanda Dunn was injured on an excellent save on Wolverines’ senior Olive Gilbert on a direct kick midway through the second half. Gilbert was also injured and did not return. Dunn’s injury put backup keeper Taylor Hovey, a sophomore, in net.
“Losing your keeper can be big,” Feldman said. “Amanda had an incredible game and to lose her at that moment could have been a bad thing for us. We turned it around.”
The Cutthroats trailed Wood River, 2-1, with 15:15 left in the game after Wood River sophomore Sydney Nickum scored on a direct kick from 38 yards out.
“We need to reassure her, tell her that she knows how to play goalie, she can do it,” Community School co-captain and defender Gretel Huss said of Hovey. “But that also means that for us as defenders, we need to prevent all shots. That means stepping to the ball early, fast and not letting anything go through. When there was a shot, she held her own.
“This shows that we’re resilient. We want it. We work as a team and that’s how we get it back. I think it shows we are a really good team, and we can play under a lot of pressure. This is an intense game for everyone, and it shows we can rely on each other and work through anything. Plus, it’s so fun. It’s really cool to be able play our friends.”
Cutthroats junior and leading scorer Mia Hansmeyer scored eight seconds of game time after the free kick to tie things at 2. She started with a ball back to senior midfielder Maya Lightner, who booted it from the 42-yard line toward the Wood River goal and Hansmeyer outran two defenders. She one-timed it with her right foot from 12 yards out between the two defenders and into the back of the net.
“We’re not getting down on ourselves, we’re staying positive,” Hansmeyer said. “We’re bringing the intensity up but being composed. Can I score when I get the ball. You look, can I score? That’s what you’re thinking.”
She wasn’t done.
Twelve minutes, later senior Anabel Viesturs one-timed a punt from the 37-yard line that Hansmeyer touched with her left foot 15 yards out, took one dribble and rifled it home from nine yards with just under two minutes left to play.
“I play club with all the Wood River girls, so it’s so fun to play them here,” Hansmeyer said. “I’m not allowed to talk to any of them the night before the game. That’s a rule my team made. It’s one of my favorite games every year. It’s also one of our most intense games, which is what we need to get ready for state.”
This was a tough loss for the Wolverines.
“It’s hard to learn immediately. You need to take some time to sit back and think about the game,” said Wood River assistant coach Kirstin Cutler, who was filling in for head coach Vicki Foster. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They played a great game. They did all the things we’ve been coaching them to do. They played a great Community School team. Community School played to their strengths. They’ve got some great players. They played really well. Kudos to them. They were able to put the ball in the back of the net when we weren’t.
“You will always learn more from a loss than you will from a win. Every time. You learn very little from winning. When you lose, that’s when you get to take the time to dissect and say, ‘OK, where were we weak? Where could we have been a little bit better?’ That’s part of the game. Adversity is part of life. Nothing that is worthwhile is ever downhill. The best things in life are always uphill. You come to this point where you have to lean into a loss and it’s hard. It’s hard to break yourself down. It’s hard to pick yourself apart and learn from it. But we will, because that’s how you get better.”
Wood River senior Kate Shafer gave her squad a 1-0 lead at 44:34 after a scramble in front of the net led by senior forward Drew Willett.
Hansmeyer tied things up when she was fouled just outside the box 17 minutes later and scored on the direct kick.
“She really has grown into that role, which is just terrific to see,” Feldman said of Hansmeyer, who has 18 goals this season, and was Player of the Game alongside Dunn and sophomore Josie Sarchett. “She’s matured and has really begun to take that on herself. Which is great because she obviously has the skill and the ability to do that. It’s nice to see that she has the maturity now to embody that.”
The Cutthroats are 11-0 overall and 9-0 in High Desert Conference play after defeating Declo, 5-0, on Sept. 19 and Kimberly, 3-1, on Sept. 16.
Addie Parmenter scored a hat trick in the Declo victory. Callan Duke and Tess Lightner also scored, whole Reece Walther-Porino and Parmenter had assists. Lightner and Lowie Watkins were Players of the Game.
Hansmeyer had a pair of goals and sophomore Audrey Morawitz one in the victory over the Bulldogs, who the Cutthroats host today at 5:45 p.m. Scarlett Rixon had an assist and Sarchett was Player of the Game.
After a Tuesday match with Minico, the Wolverines visit rival Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Both are Great Basin 7 Conference matches. ￼
