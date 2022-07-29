Cole Lorenz, PGA Assistant Professional from Hailey's The Valley Club, carded a pair of 70s to finish second in the 2022 National Car Rental Rocky Mountain Section PGA Assistant Professional Championship at Blackfoot Golf Course Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26-27. Justin Snelling, PGA Assistant Professional at Boise Ranch Golf Course won the event by 16 shots, in blistering rounds of 64-60. Lorenz and Snelling qualify for the 2022 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in November. Lorenz fired 33 on the back 9 to beat third-place finisher Spencer Smith by two shots.

