Loomis, Hansen top swimmers at districts
Ten area swimmers not only excelled at the Great Basin 7 4A District Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Twin Falls City Pool, but also performed well enough to qualify for the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Swimming State Meet.
Senior Charlotte Loomis led the Wood River High School varsity coed swim team by taking two first places, a fourth place and a fifth place at districts.
Loomis took her two firsts in the 200 girls individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 25.43 seconds, and in the 100 girls backstroke with 1 minute, 4.06 seconds.
Loomis was a part of the 200 girls free relay team that took fourth with a time of 1:55.83. Joining Loomis were Mykelti Blackburn, Riley Rundell and Maddox Nickum. Loomis was on the fifth-place girls 200 medley relay team that finished with a time of 2:10.61. Along with Loomis, the team consisted of Mason Rogers, Nickum and Riley.
All the female swimmers mentioned qualified for the state meet.
Rundell earned herself a state-qualifying performance in the 100 girls freestyle (2:30.27), as did Nickum, who qualified in the 100 girls fly (1:11.25).
On the boys side, junior Ethan Hansen took a pair of fourth-place finishes at districts. He qualified for state in the 100 boys free (52.67) and 50 boys free (24.12).
Hansen was also on the 200 boys medley relay team that received a wild card entry with a time of 1:53.30. That team consists of Michael Hurd, Ben Boccabell, Dylan Smith and Hansen.
The team of Smith, Larsen Bier, Hurd and Hansen finished fourth in the 200 boys free relay with a time of 1:40.26.
Others receiving wild card entries for the state championships were Smith in the 100 boys butterfly (1:04.03); Hurd in the 100 boys backstroke (1:06.32) and Boccabella in the 100 boys breaststroke (1:11.04).
Porter Thompson is also going to state in the 500 boys freestyle with a time of 6:19.17.
Bier also took fourth in the 100 boys breaststroke (1:10.13) and received a state invitation.
As a team, Wood River took seventh with 85.5 points in the combined team scores. Twin Falls took first with 170 points followed by Lighthouse Christian with 125 points.
The IHSAA 4A Swimming State Swimming Championships is at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 5-6 at the Boise City Aquatics Center and the West Boise YMCA.
