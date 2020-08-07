Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank will be the title sponsor of the Boulder Mountain Ski Tour for a sixth consecutive year.
The 48th annual cross-country ski tour covering 34 kilometer and 15k distances is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 north of Ketchum.
Zions Bank Senior Vice President Tracy Groll confirmed the financial institution’s support last week.
Groll said, “Zions Bank is pleased to be involved with the Boulder Mountain Tour once again, and welcome the opportunity to contribute to this important community event.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Zions Bank once again,” BMT Executive Director Jody Zarkos said. “Not only for what Zions represents in our community and how philanthropic they are, but the people who work at Zions are just terrific. We feel very fortunate to have their support.”
BMT welcomes all levels of skiers from Olympic and World Cup-caliber racers to weekend warriors, to junior striders. The race field is usually capped at 1,000 participants.
Due to the pandemic and current circumstances, race organizers are considering reducing the field even further. They will make that decision based on safety mandates dictated by the state of Idaho as the event draws closer.
There are currently 72 people signed up for the 2021 Boulder. Register at https://www.skireg.com/zions-bank-boulder-mountain-tour
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In