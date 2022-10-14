Sun Valley Youth Hockey brings bestselling author John O'Sullivan to the Community Campus in Hailey on Oct. 22. He is an internationally known speaker for coaches, parents and youth sports organizations. Parents, coaches and organizations are invited to this free event that begins at 6 p.m. This is for all interested families and parents of youth athletes throughout the valley.
