The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 5- and 6-year-old mini-mites travelled to Salmon Jan. 14-15 and played four games against Idaho Falls, Salmon, Butte and Missoula.
The young Suns dominated and focused on making passes, rather than just scoring goals.
Making the trip was Grey Alexander, Huxley Binns, Harry Brown, Beau Conover, Ezra Howell, Abe Keeter, River McNulty, Margot Paulson, Willow Pollock and Locke Vanbragt.
