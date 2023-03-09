No. 1-ranked College of Idaho is headed back to Kansas City after a 76-61 win over Xavier University (LA) in the NAIA second round on Wednesday, March 8.
College of Idaho (32-1) extended its winning streak to 32 games with four players in double figures—Jake O'Neil (21 points), Drew Wyman (13), Wood River grad Johnny Radford (12) and Tyler Robinett (11). O'Neill also snagged 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the campaign.
With a 14-point halftime lead, it was the 17th time that College of Idaho had a double-digit lead at the break. The Yotes shot 52.2% from the field, including 50% (5-for-10) from beyond the arc. It was the 18th time College of Idaho has made at least 50% of its shots from the field in the first half. O'Neil had 10 of his 21 in the first 20 minutes.
