The Wood River Middle School boys soccer team wrapped up a remarkable 2021 season over the weekend by winning the Magic Valley Conference.
The Wolverines beat Jerome in the championship game, 3-0, on Saturday at Wood River Middle School in Hailey. In the semifinals the Wolverines beat O’Leary Middle School, 6-0.
The Magic Valley Conference consisted of East Minico, West Minico, Burley, South Hills, Robert Stuart, O’Leary and Jerome.
For the season, WRMS scored 84 goals while allowing only seven goals against.
The Wood River Middle School boys soccer team. Back row, from left: Head Coach Greg Gvozdas, Noah Monjaras, Tucker Reimund, Zack Torres, Domenic Seig, Jackson Wallace, Taj Redman, Reid Holman, Erick Barriga Gomez, Andres Hernandez, Ryan Tenold and assistant coach Eric Wallace.
Middle row, from left: Hayden Gvozdas, Simon Morgan, goalkeeper Elian Servin, Wyatt Gilmour, Huxley Flood, Alejandro Romero, Pierro Cerritos Quispe, Kaden Blackburn, Markus Garcia and Sylas Barrett.
Front row, from left: Team captains Mateo de la Torre and Reidar Slotten.
