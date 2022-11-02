WRMS boys soccer
Courtesy photo

The Wood River Middle School boys soccer team won the Magic Valley Athletic Conference Championship for a second consecutive undefeated season (25-0). The team beat Robert Stuart Middle School 7-0 in the semifinals and Jerome Middle School for the second year in a row in the final, 4-1. Goals in the final were scored by Taj Redman, Hayden Gvozdas, Fabian Moreno, and Bryan Diaz. Alejandro Romero had five goals in the semifinal. They finished the season 12-0 scoring 80 goals. Seventeen players scored this season, led by Diaz (19 goals), Gvozdas (13 goals) and Romero (12 goals). The defense only gave up five goals and were led by goalkeeper Elian Servin and key defenders Kaden Blackburn, Wyatt Gilmour, Markus Garcia and Fabian Moreno. Team members include: Kaden Blackburn, Bryan Diaz, Markus Garcia, Wyatt Gilmour, Hayden Gvozdas, Noah Monjaras, Fabian Moreno, Gilberto Palomera, Taj Redman, Oscar Reyes, Alejandro Romero, Elian Servin, Asher Stouffer, Mason Bucknall, Dylan Figueroa, Vladimir Gomez, Favian Hernandez, Caleb Kurtz, Jeremiah Perez, Ignacio Pinavilla, Ivan Reyes and Rafa Serrato. Courtesy photo

Load comments