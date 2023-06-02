Wood River and Idaho One Volleyball standout Samantha Chambers will continue her athletic career in California.
The 2022 first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state setter has committed to play for the D-III Chapman University Panthers in Orange, California.
Chambers is part of a senior class that saw a revitalization of Wood River High School volleyball over the past several seasons, including a third place finish in the 2021 state tournament.
“She was always the kid that was in the gym first and out of the gym last,” Wood River High School head volleyball coach Kristen Rutland said. “Her commitment to the game was outstanding and I couldn’t be prouder to be just a little piece of her journey.”
Chambers is also one of several local players to compete in national tournaments with the Idaho One Volleyball Club.
“Proud of this one!” said club coach Collin Hartman. “[She] worked hard and was patient to find her fit! Go Panthers!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In