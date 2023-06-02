Samantha Chambers.jpg

Samantha Chambers signs her letter of intent to Chapman University at Wood River High School.

 Courtesy photo

Wood River and Idaho One Volleyball standout Samantha Chambers will continue her athletic career in California.

The 2022 first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state setter has committed to play for the D-III Chapman University Panthers in Orange, California.

Chambers is part of a senior class that saw a revitalization of Wood River High School volleyball over the past several seasons, including a third place finish in the 2021 state tournament.

