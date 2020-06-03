Wood River High School’s inaugural class of Athletic Hall of Fame selections has been announced, and there are familiar names on the list.
Three athletes, two coaches and two teams will be honored as the first class of the Wood River High Hall of Fame.
Wood River High School athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling made the announcement this week.
Athletes are track and field and volleyball star Lisa Bernhagen Ramos, basketball and soccer standout Brad Jaques and Olympic alpine skiing gold medalist Picabo Street.
Coaches selected were four-sport mentor Bob Shay, a 33-year Blaine County School District teacher who retired in 1988 and passed away in 2000, along with legendary boys’ basketball coach Fred Trenkle.
Trenkle amassed a 121-106 record in 10 seasons as Wood River’s boys’ varsity coach and took Wolverine teams to three state tournaments, in 1974 and 1975, and in 2004. His 1975 team was state runner-up.
Also honored were two teams, both coached by Dave Neumann.
They were the 1977 and 1978 Wood River High School volleyball teams—winners of back-to-back State Class A tournament championships in those seasons.
A committee chose the inaugural class. There are plans to add more deserving members each year. In future Express editions there will be profiles of the first class of inductees.
Stilling said, “Selecting this first class of Hall of Famers was challenging. Wood River High would like to congratulate our inaugural class to be inducted into the Jeff Cordes Wood River High School Hall Of Fame.
“Wood River High School looks to recognize those individuals and teams that represent the very best of the Wood River Wolverines. We look forward to working with the community and our alumni as we grow this program.
“People who wish to nominate an individual or team for future hall of fame classes may do so by contacting the current or former head coach of that athletic program.
This year’s inductees are due to be formally honored during halftime of Wood River High School’s first home varsity football game of the 2020 season in August.
Wood River is due to host Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls on Friday, Aug. 28 in a “Great Basin 7” game at Homer Field to begin a nine-game varsity football schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In