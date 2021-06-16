Former Wood River High School standout and current defensive lineman at Oregon’s Linfield University Travis Swanson was selected by the College Sports Information Directors to the Academic All-District Football Team last week.
Swanson, a senior, is a pre-medicine and psychology major who holds a cumulative grade point average of 3.68.
Swanson has played two seasons for the Linfield Wildcats, and totaled 83 total tackles—21 tackles for loss. Those tackles also include 9.5 sacks. Swanson was named a first team all-Northwest Conference defensive lineman in 2019 and earned second team all-NWC status in 2018.
He is also eligible to be selected as an Academic All-American.
While at WRHS, Swanson was a First-Team All-Great Basin Conference selection at linebacker as a junior. He then parlayed that success to becoming a First-Team All-State linebacker his senior year, when he was also named Defensive Player of the Year.
He was also a three-time All-State selection for defense.
On the basketball court, Swanson was an honorable mention as a senior. He was a four-year letter winner in football, basketball and lacrosse.
