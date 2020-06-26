Percolating on many cylinders in their season debut, the Wood River American Legion Wranglers swept an Area C “A” doubleheader 14-3 and 6-0 over the Buhl Tribe Legion A squad Monday, at Buhl.
Wood River (2-0) outscored Buhl 20-3, out-hit the Tribe 22-7 and committed only one error in 12 innings of action for first-year assistant coach Andy Ruiz. Hailey’s 10-run, 15-batter first-inning uprising kick-started the 14-3 victory.
Second baseman Blake Nelson went 5-for-8 to lead the doubleheader attack, and Wrangler batters walked 14 times. Nelson was in the midst of two successful Wood River double plays in the nightcap.
Righthander Boone Scherer (4 innings, 86 pitches, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks) was the winning Hailey pitcher in the first game, which was limited to five innings by the run rule. Wood River’s Hunter Thompson struck out the Tribe side in his one inning of relief.
Ethan Shoemaker, another righty in the deep Hailey pitching staff, earned the complete-game shutout in the seven-inning nightcap.
Shoemaker (5 hits, 6 K, 1 BB) threw 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes, including 13 first-pitch strikes. He whiffed the side in the first.
Blake Nelson (3 hits), shortstop Scherer (2 hits), third baseman Thompson (2 hits) and Mills (double) were Wrangler second-game hitting standouts. Huck Sprong (RBI single), Abel Rojas (RBI single) and Shoemaker (double, HBP) contributed at the plate.
Chase Rose picked up the pitching loss as the first of three Tribe nightcap hurlers.
Wood River’s first-inning explosion got the visitors on track in the opening game. Pitcher Scherer (2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI) and Dylan Mills (2-run double) had the big blows. The Wranglers capitalized on five hits, five walks and two errors.
Adding RBI hits in the third, fourth and fifth frames were catcher Sprong (2 hits, double, 2 runs, 3 RBI), Scherer, Shoemaker (RBI single) and Thompson (RBI double).
Other hitters included shortstop Andrew Nelson (2 runs, 2 RBI) and Jesus Sandoval (double, 2 runs). Cracking singles for the Tribe were Logan Lockwood and Kade Orr. Heber Jenkins was the losing pitcher, walking seven.
Wood River’s revised and updated 18U schedule after Monday’s Buhl twinbill:
Saturday, June 27 at Jerome High, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.;
Monday, June 29 at Kimberly Astros, 4/6;
Tuesday, July 7 at Kimberly AA, 4/6;
Monday, July 13 in Twin Falls against Canyon Ridge, 4/6.
Saturday, July 18 at Twin Falls A Cowboys, 1/3;
Monday, July 20 at Wendell High 5/7.
