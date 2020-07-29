The Wood River American Legion Wranglers 18U squad opened the eight-team State Area C “A” tournament Monday afternoon with a 7-0 victory over Idaho Falls Grizz, at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
Seeded No. 1 from the West Division, Wood River (11-2) got a combined two-hit shutout and 11 strikeouts from four pitchers—Boone Scherer, Ethan Shoemaker, Hunter Thompson and Huck Sprong.
Leading the 10-hit Wranglers attack was Shoemaker (3-for-3, 4 RBI). Wood River led 3-0 after three innings and broke the game open with a four-run sixth, all the runs coming on five straight hits and two outs.
Second baseman Blake Nelson (2 hits, 2 runs) got the sixth-inning rally going with a single. He stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Sprong (2 hits, 2 runs, double).
Run-scoring hits by Thompson, Scherer (2 hits, 2 runs) and Shoemaker’s double finished the sixth-inning rally.
Shoemaker pushed across the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk in the first frame, and added a two-run single in the third after singles by Sprong and Scherer.
Wood River advanced to play the No. 2 East Division Idaho Falls Tigers on Tuesday evening back at Halliwell Park. The Tigers upset No. 1 Central Division Marsh Valley Eagles by a 5-2 score Monday night.
In Monday’s other games, Pocatello Razorbacks (33-7) handled Shelley 18-7 and Malad outscored the Buhl Tribe 11-1. Pocatello earned a shot against Malad in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. contest.
Games in the double elimination tournament continue today, Wednesday and Thursday, with the championship game set for Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Field.
