Unbeaten through its first 10 summer games, the Wood River American Legion Wranglers baseball team will take the No. 1 West Division seed into next week’s State Area C “A” tournament in Pocatello.
Wood River expects to play the No. 3 East Division seed on Monday, July 27 at Halliwell Field in Pocatello. Wranglers manager Juan Martinez expects Monday’s opponent to be an Idaho Falls team, either the Grizz or Tigers.
Out of the 23-team southern Idaho “A” classification, two from the West Division plus three from the East Division (Idaho Falls) and three from the Central (Pocatello) are qualifying for the eight-team state American Legion meet.
A victory Monday would advance Wood River into the second round and a possibly date with No. 1 Central opponent Marsh Valley, a 5-3 winner over the Pocatello Razorbacks Wednesday at Halliwell.
The second seed from the Central is Malad Dragons.
Wood River finished its regular-season schedule on Wednesday at Wendell.
