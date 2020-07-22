Strong at the plate and on the mound, the Wood River American Legion Wranglers finished their undefeated sweep through the Area C “A” West Division ranks with a 12-5 and 14-8 doubleheader sweep over Twin Falls on Saturday.
Righty Ethan Shoemaker (4-0) scattered 14 hits in six-and-two-thirds innings of gritty pitching in the opening game Saturday in Twin Falls. Leading Wood River (18 hits) at the plate was Dylan Mills (4 hits including a 2-run double).
Wood River (10-0, outscoring opponents 154-29) got at least one hit from each of its nine starters in Saturday’s 14-8 comeback victory. The Wranglers trailed 8-6, but pushed across three runs in the sixth for a 9-6 lead and ice the game with five runs in the seventh.
Doubles by Dylan Bauer and Huck Sprong, a Boone Scherer triple and Shoemaker single were the big hits in the seventh. Scherer earned the pitching win with four scoreless innings of three-hit relief, and seven strikeouts. Blake Nelson (3 hits, 3 runs), Scherer (3 hits, 3 RBI) led the 13-hit attack.
