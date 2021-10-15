The fifth grade Wood River Youth Football tackle team took part in the 11-man Magic Valley Junior Football League and came back with the league championship. Wood River defeated the Kimberly Vipers, 14-12, on Oct. 9. Wood River was down 6-0 at halftime but rallied for the comeback win. The game took place at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.
Wood River previously defeated Filer, 41-0, and Jerome, 27-0, in the league playoffs to reach the championship game.
Front row, from left: Boston Allred, Titus Sali, Coen Lamb, Michael Ojeda, Zavier Hernandez, Fabian Villa-Chavez, Rory Gadhia, Enzo Schmillen, Charlie Dulcich, Drex Knight, Hank Balis, Darren Bearup and Evan Casperson.
Back row standing, from left: Head Coach Matt Douthit, Ryan Carpenter, Gabriel Bautista, Carvyn West, Kellan Turner, Patrick Hebert, Rydge Douthit, Sawyer Morgan, coach Dave Morgan, Zack Wyman, Gavven Dudley, Sam Ruhter, coach Derek Ruhter, Johnny Bocabella, Tanner Johnson, Axil Garner and coach Micah Sali.
