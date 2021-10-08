The Wood River Youth Football Wolverines brought home the Gooding Recreation Department Flag Football League championship on Saturday, Oct. 2. After completing an overall record of 9-2 to end the season in the 12-team Gooding League, the Wolverines battled a tough series of opponents to reach the championship game against undefeated Gooding. Trailing 18-0 at halftime, the Wolverines mounted an epic comeback behind a superstar performance by league MVP Cooper Simpson. With under four minutes remaining in the game, the Wolverine offense marched down the field to score the winning touchdown but still had to hold off the last minute Gooding effort that saw the Wolverines defense deny a final series of passes and tough runs with time expiring and the Wood River crowd erupting with joy.
The Wood River Youth Football team, in front from left: Jack Rivetts, Huxley Schroder, Tyler Hulbert, Max Bluma, Henry Baker, Cooper Simpson, Ryder Adamiec, Alex Grant, River Read, Keaton Simpson, Arturo Caballero, Liam Lete and Ryan Nimmo.
In back the WRYF coaching staff, from left: George Read, Art Adamiec, Chris Holmes and Chris Carden. Missing from photo: Milton Brooks.
