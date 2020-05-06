Wood River Community YMCA has announced plans to re-open its Ketchum facility in phases starting Monday, May 18 and to be open to members Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for time being.
The facility will be closed weekends for deep cleaning.
“Our staff and volunteers have been working hard as we prepare to re-open under a new normal,” YMCA members were informed in emails.
Safety and operational plans will continue to be updated with guidance from resources including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), South Central Idaho Public Health District and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Guidelines on preparing work places during the COVID-10 pandemic and preventing worker and member exposure will continue to be reviewed.
Plans call for any changes to be communicated through email and the facility’s web site.
Wood River YMCA’s web site is woodriverymca.org. The May membership dues will be reduced by 25 percent, upon application for the reduction.
No organized sports or activities will be allowed, per CDC. All transactions are non-cash.
Reservations will be required for use of the facility. The reservations for lap lane swimming, climbing wall, splash pool walking and others will be offered through an online reservation system.
Among the strategies introduced to keep members safe and adhere to safety guidelines:
Maintain 6-foot physical distance. Masks are required for staff, members and vendors. Temperature checking and hand washing are required, upon entering. Cleaning and disinfectant supplies will be readily available throughout.
Bring your own yoga mat. There will be foot-operated door pulls in the restrooms.
Group exercise classes will continue virtually or will take place outdoors during this first phase of re-opening. Towel service, hot tub, slides and steam rooms won’t be available.
For more information and a complete list of guidelines, check the YMCA web site.
