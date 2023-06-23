Wood River dominated and came away with both championship titles for the 10U and 12U divisions during the Max Hemmert Memorial All Star Invitational this past weekend in Salmon.

The 10U Mustangs went undefeated in the pool play on Friday, beating the Beaverhead Bomb Squad 14-0, Salmon All Stars 20-1 and Bitterroot Red Sox 8-4.

Coached by Andrew Wrisley and Brett Buxton, the team comprises Clive Freytag, Gavin Rooney, Hunter McCabe, Reagan Giorgi, Jackson Wrisley, Porter Robinson, Theo Kurtz, Ryder Buxton, Vann Sheue and Archie Dietz.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

