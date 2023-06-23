Wood River dominated and came away with both championship titles for the 10U and 12U divisions during the Max Hemmert Memorial All Star Invitational this past weekend in Salmon.
The 10U Mustangs went undefeated in the pool play on Friday, beating the Beaverhead Bomb Squad 14-0, Salmon All Stars 20-1 and Bitterroot Red Sox 8-4.
Coached by Andrew Wrisley and Brett Buxton, the team comprises Clive Freytag, Gavin Rooney, Hunter McCabe, Reagan Giorgi, Jackson Wrisley, Porter Robinson, Theo Kurtz, Ryder Buxton, Vann Sheue and Archie Dietz.
“The Mustangs showed up and executed our game plan of hitting the ball hard and putting pressure on teams with aggressive base running. This resulted in early leads and took pressure off our defense,” Wrisley said.
He added that the pitching by Hunter McCabe, Clive Freytag, Jackson Wrisley and Reagan Giorgi was fantastic.
“We threw a lot of strikes and kept running off the bases by playing catch and making plays when we needed them. All around, [an] excellent tournament that was well organized, and the umpires were fantastic,” Wrisley said.
They started the bracket in first place Saturday morning and beat the Salmon All Stars 9-0. For the championship game they beat the Bitterroot Red Sox 14-5. Hunter McCabe took home the MVP award for the tournament with his incredible pitching and in-the-park home run during the championship game.
Ratliffe powers Outlaw sweep
The 12U Outlaws also went undefeated and ended up winning the title. During pool play on Friday they beat South Fremont 11-3; the Butte Lions 26-2 and the Salmon All Stars 17-0. “This team is improving on the finer points of the game — pitching to induce ground balls and pop ups, backing up throws, positioning and situational hitting,” said Coach Dylan Freytag.
During the bracket play the Outlaws beat the Salmon All Stars 7-5, South Fremont Cougars 6-1 and the Beaverhead Bomb Squad for the championship game 11-0. Wes Ratliffe hit five home runs and a grand slam during the bracket games. Sam McKenna and Dexter Thompson also hit several triples to help drive in runs.
“Their baseball IQs are taking off and I think the game is becoming more fun for them,” coach Dylan Freytag said.
The next tournament is this weekend when Wood River heads to Evanston, Wyoming, for the first time. Follow Wood River Baseball on Instagram and Facebook, or download GameChanger to see the game in real time.
