Keeping one’s eyes on the prize in 2020 has never been more difficult.
While many high schoolers are thinking about the slopes this time of year—or basketball and wrestling for that matter—there are three Wood River athletes that have only one thing on their mind: baseball.
Yes, baseball, America’s Pastime, the summertime classic—except in winter.
For senior Boone Scherer and juniors Hunter Thompson and Dylan Mills, getting an invite to Under Armour’s prestigious Baseball Factory Pre-Season All-America Tournament was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to display their talents.
“I’ve done a lot of Baseball Factory events and this is something that I’ve always wanted to accomplish so it’s cool to make it happen,” said Thompson, 16, who was selected as a pitcher and first baseman.
The Baseball Factory Pre-Season All-America Tournament gathers a selection of the nation’s top 10th, 11th and 12th grade players from across the United States as each player is chosen to train and compete against other top talents.
The tournament is Jan. 15-17, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.
None of these three sluggers have been selected to a tournament game as big as this before. They’ve only been selected to smaller regional tournaments, so the opportunity of playing at this level will offer a glimpse into what the national competition really is like.
The three boys earned their spots through a tryout at Memorial Stadium in Boise, where the Single-A Boise Hawks play.
The combine-style tryout allowed coaches to look at each player’s batting, running, fielding and throwing abilities.
Between 300 and 500 kids were selected to the national tournament.
When Scherer, Thompson and Mills suit up in Phoenix, they’ll be on display in front of all 30 Major League scouts via a digital livestream, along with a slew of major college recruiters.
If all goes well, not only will players have a chance to reap the rewards of solid recruiting from pro teams and major colleges—they’ll also be selected to play in the All-American Game where the top 50 kids will have a chance to play at Wrigley Field.
“I’m just super excited to go,” said Mills, 16, who was selected at catcher and first base.
Making the most of a tough summer
The 2020 regular high school baseball season was cut short due to COVID-19, which was a tough blow to many Wood River baseball players so they turned to the American Legion U-18 summer league to help along the way.
Scherer, 17, who was selected as a pitcher, finished the American Legion season with a 3-0 record with one save in 18.1 innings pitched.
The lanky righty flaunts his fastball and 12-6 curveball while on the mound.
“I like the fastball the most,” Scherer said. “I like the curve, too, but the fastball is probably my favorite.”
He gave up 14 hits and allowed only four earned runs with 21 strikeouts. He also finished the season with a 1.52 earned run average.
Thompson saw success both on the mound and at the plate. He had a .600 batting average over 47 plate appearances with a 1.760 on-base plus slugging percentage. He finished with 24 hits and 18 runs batted in, plus 21 runs scored. He also stole six bases.
On the mound, Thompson went 3-1 with one save while giving up 11 hits and six runs as he faced 66 batters over the summer and threw 272 pitches. He had 31 strikeouts while boasting a .913 ERA.
Thompson prefers his curveball, which he said is more like a slurve (slider mixed with a curve). He also likes his 4-seam fastball, which he once clocked at 84-miles per hour. Otherwise, his fastball stays in the low-80s.
As for Mills, his passion lies behind the plate. He loves the toughness of being a defensive-minded catcher that can help control the game and be the “quarterback” of the diamond.
“I love catching, that’s what I’ve always done,” Mills said. “I like to lead and be a bull on the field. I love blocking balls and getting dirty and using my hands. I like being able to control the game. If I call a bad pitch that turns into a home run, then that’s on me. I want to be able to take the responsibility.”
That attitude is shared by all three players, which is why they were selected to this tournament.
Mills caught 26 innings and threw out one runner at catcher.
In 48 plate appearances, Mills batted .403 with 1.000 OPS with 10 RBIs.
American Legion head coach Juan Martinez has described all three players as “versatile.”
All three players can play multiple positions as well as hitting for average and power.
Martinez’s youthful coaching style was key in helping his players understand the game better.
“I thought Juan did a really good job coaching this year,” Mills said. “He can still play so he can show us what to do.”
Martinez helped show the way in the summer league as the Wranglers finished the COVID-19-shortened season with a 12-4 overall record and a third-place finish in the State Area C “A” American Legion tournament.
The Wranglers lost to the Pocatello Post 4 Razorbacks, 19-18, at Pocatello’s Halliwell Field.
Baseball as a year-round sport
Baseball is not an individual sport. It takes a team of buddies who grew up together and a dedicated family to get through the grinds of playing on the diamond.
More and more high schoolers are focusing on one sport rather than many. No more are the days of the three-sport athlete—this generation will most likely play one sport all year long.
Thompson played some football and basketball, but, like Scherer and Mills, fell in love with baseball too much to play anything else.
Getting noticed by college and professional scouts is also tougher when competing against athletes from California, Arizona and Texas where baseball can be played nearly all year long.
Scherer and Mills are currently playing on a traveling team called “Blue Chip” which is based in St. George, Utah.
Thompson is steady playing on the Champion Baseball Rhinos from Boise.
Baseball has a rich history in Idaho, despite the Gem State’s low population.
Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew was born in Payette. There was also Ken Dayley from Jerome and Walt Doan from Bellevue to name a couple more.
Most recently, Ryne Reynoso from Hailey was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 26th round.
“We definitely want to make a legacy when we all leave and have someone for those younger kids to look up to,” Scherer said.
COVID Complications
COVID-19 has made a tournament like this all the more important because this upcoming 2021 regular season might be in jeopardy.
As a senior, Scherer will be looking at colleges much sooner. His eyes are on NCAA Division II Sonoma State in California, or NAIA Montana State in Billings.
Mills is looking to turn some heads and make some noise at the tournament as well. He has already visited the University of Northern Colorado, but hopes there is another school on the horizon.
For Thompson, he has his sights set on a NCAA Division I school like Dixie State in St. George, Utah.
“I know I’m not going to lose, so I might as well go out and play as hard as I can and see what happens,” Thompson said.
Northwest players on display
Scherer, Thompson and Mills will represent a state that didn’t send any players to last year’s event.
This year, the trio joins a bumper-crop of Idaho talent. In all, eight players from the Gem State will compete.
The significance of that shift isn’t lost on the Wood River cohort.
“It was pretty cool to know that last year there were no Idaho kids selected for this, but now there are at least three from the same school this year,” Mills said.
Gary Ford from Twin Falls, AJ Jones and Luke Pabst from Boise, Cody Newhart from Sandpoint and Dillon Pilkerton from Carmen round out the rest of Idaho players that are invited.
In all, there were 32 total players selected from the Northwest Region (14 from Washington and 10 from Oregon).
To help support these players, Bradley Thompson, Hunter’s father, started a Go Fund Me page to help with any costs of traveling: https://tinyurl.com/WRHSBaseballAA
