The Wood River Baseball 10U Mustangs brought home the championship title for their division at the Summer Slam baseball tournament in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 24. The 12U Outlaws placed third in their division.
This is the first time Wood River Baseball has competed in the tournament. They went up against teams they have never faced before.
The Mustangs started the tournament Friday playing against Park City Miners and lost 12-13. Despite the loss, Jackson Wrisley hit his first home run ever in a line drive to left field.
“We lost early to a good team from Park City in a game that could have gone either way, but the kids bounced back entirely thanks to the positive energy and expertise on positive thinking from Coach Brett Buxton. He just has a different way of connecting with these kids that goes beyond baseball and makes it a true joy to coach along side,” said Coach Andrew Wrisley.
The Mustangs then played Box Elder Bees and won 17–1. Archie Dietz also hit his first home run on a fly ball to center field.
Saturday morning the Mustangs conquered the Bees again 10–0. They had a rematch with the Minors in the next game and won 6-4. That put them in the championship game against the South Ogden Bandits.
The Mustangs were tied in the top of the sixth when Clive Freytag hit his first home run, which advanced Jackson Wrisley on base. Subsequently, Hunter McCabe hit a two-run home run to center field.
“This weekend’s championship came to life because we hit, hit and hit some more. We constantly put pressure on teams by hitting balls hard to all fields. And then we had players step up in clutch moments, both on offense and defense, to secure to championship,” Wrisley said. “These are the games we love to see, pressure to perform and kids pushing through fear or doubt and challenging themselves to accomplish their goals.”
The Wood River 12U Outlaws first played Preston Indians and won 21-3 for their Thursday, June 22 game. On Friday they played the Kanab Cowboys and lost 7-8.
Saturday, the Outlaws played the Minico Braves and lost 1-15, then took third for the tournament when they won 14-4 over the Rock Springs Tigers. Player Wes Ratliffe hit a home run that almost went over the second fence.
Wood River doesn’t have another tournament until July 7-8, in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Follow Wood River on Instagram or Facebook, and you can follow the games live on GameChanger app. They are also doing a raffle fundraiser with the drawings on July 4 after the parade. Look on their social media for details. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In