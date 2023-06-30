WR Mustangs

The Wood River Mustangs 10U took home the champsionship for their division at a tournament in Evanston, Wyoming, June 24.

 By RAIZA GIORGI/Express Staff Writer

The Wood River Baseball 10U Mustangs brought home the championship title for their division at the Summer Slam baseball tournament in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 24. The 12U Outlaws placed third in their division.

This is the first time Wood River Baseball has competed in the tournament. They went up against teams they have never faced before.

The Mustangs started the tournament Friday playing against Park City Miners and lost 12-13. Despite the loss, Jackson Wrisley hit his first home run ever in a line drive to left field.

