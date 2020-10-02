The Wood River High School and Middle School mountain biking squads got tired of not riding due to COVID-19 restrictions, so head coach Joel Zellers got his kids together for an intrasquad race Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, at Croy Canyon in Hailey.
“It’s been a long season without races, but this week we were able to come together to race,” Zellers said.
Both the middle and high school teams made the best of the COVID-19 situation while racing on the 1-mile short track loop, resulting in fast times and a few crashes.
Top finishers in Thursday’s high school race were freshman Dexter Morrison with a time of 13 minutes, 1 second. Sophomore Holden Archie took second with 13:16 while senior Elias Svennungsen took third with 13:22.
High School Results
Overall—1—Dexter Morrison 13:01; 2—Holden Archie 13:16; 3—Elias Svennungsen 13:22; 4—Clayton Elsbree 13:36; 5—Zane Lyon 13:39; 6—Hayden Wilson 14:32; 7—Daniel Riggs 14:37; 8—Lucas Savage 14:37; 9—Ramsey Marquis 14:43; 10—Dane Malko 14:52; 11—Beckam Settle 16:17; 12—Henry Dolson 16:18; 13—Sadie Rector 16:18; 14—Sebastian Hanks 16:27; 15—Noah Hill 16:32; 16—Aleczander Hanks 18:17; 17—Skade Quesnel 19:20.
Middle School Results
Boys—1— Ben Gross 12.45; 2—Kai VanBueren 13.05; 3—Zach Quesnel 13.11; 4—Wyatt Dunn 13.12; 5—Rayce Nelson 13.42; 6—Edyn Teigte 14.19; 7—Will Lamoureux 14.37; 8—Tristan Boloix 14.38; 9—Tucker Rector 15.03; 10—Hank Huntsman 15.36; 11—Luke Miller 15.58; 12—Orrie DeShields 16.08; 13—Henry Georgiades 16.18; 14—Abe Gross 16.20; 15—Felix Wilson 16.24; 16—Chris Perez 17.36; 17—p Caleo Morrison 17.39; 18—Sully Ferries 17.59; 19—McKay Wilson 18.04.
Girls—1 Ella Shaughnessy 14.11; 2—Mazzy Conners 14.41; 3—Sarah Olson 16.11; 4—Zoe Liberatone 16.53; 5—Tobie Stilling 17.05; 6—Sophie McMinn 17.11; 7—Abby Berner 17.39; 8—Rylee McMinn 18.23; 9—Essence Franz 18.31; 10—Lucy Jacoby 19.56; 11—Alyssa Huntsman 20.09; 12—Adynne Snell 21.40; 13—Isabella Perez 22.38.
